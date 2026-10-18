Qatar Participates In 168Th Session Of GCC Ministerial Council
Manama: The State of Qatar participated in the 168th session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held Sunday in Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired the delegation of the State of Qatar to the meeting
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment