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Qatar Participates In 168Th Session Of GCC Ministerial Council

Qatar Participates In 168Th Session Of GCC Ministerial Council


Date: 2026-10-18 02:03:08

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The State of Qatar participated in the 168th session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held Sunday in Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired the delegation of the State of Qatar to the meeting

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The Peninsula

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