PHCC Urges Parents To Complete Electronic Student Health Declaration Forms

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: To ensure schools have up-to-date health information for students, the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has introduced an electronic student health declaration form.

Launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, PHCC announced this in a social media post, urging parents to complete the form for their children.

The ministry highlighted the importance of providing school health teams with essential health information when needed. The initiative aims to support children's health and ensure relevant information is available to help address their healthcare needs during school hours.

It added that student health data are strictly confidential and are kept in the school clinic with access to unauthorised persons prohibited by law. It also holds parents/guardians responsible for not reporting a health condition in case of an emergency.

Parents can complete the electronic form by visiting the following link