Milipol Qatar 2026 To Open On Tuesday With Participation Of Over 270 Companies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The 16th edition of Milipol Qatar 2026, the Global Exhibition for Homeland Security and Safety, will open on Tuesday, October 20, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), bringing together more than 270 local and international companies and seven international pavilions.

Held under the gracious patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the three-day exhibition, organised by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), will run until October 22, providing a platform to showcase the latest security technologies and solutions and promote cooperation and the exchange of expertise.

The announcement was made at a press conference addressed by Major General Nasser bin Fahad Al Thani, Chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee, and Karen Galstyan, Director of the Milipol Network. Representatives of the exhibition's sponsors and supporting organisations, along with media representatives, attended the event.

Major General Nasser confirmed that all preparations for the exhibition had been completed, adding that this year's edition would cover an exhibition area of 23,000 square metres. An outdoor area will also be dedicated to displaying the Ministry of Interior's vehicle fleet.

The exhibition will bring together security officials, experts and specialists from around the world to explore developments in homeland security and safety, examine technological innovations and strengthen professional cooperation.

Major General Nasser also said the exhibition would coincide with the Doha International Conference on AI and Security, which will bring together prominent leaders and experts.

He expressed appreciation to the sponsors and supporting organisations of both the exhibition and the conference, commending their contributions to organising the international event.

For his part, Galstyan highlighted the longstanding partnership between Milipol Qatar and the Ministry of Interior, which dates back to the exhibition's launch in 1996.

Milipol Qatar was the first event in the Milipol series to be held outside France, marking the beginning of a partnership that has continued through successive editions.

Galstyan said the 16th edition would introduce the 30th Anniversary Awards for the first time, recognising companies that have participated in the exhibition over the past three decades.

The awards will acknowledge their continued participation, loyalty and contributions to the exhibition's development and success.

The 2026 edition will once again bring together international and local participants in the homeland security and safety sector, offering opportunities to explore emerging technologies and exchange expertise in a field increasingly shaped by technological innovation.