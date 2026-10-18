Qatar Participates In Ninth Joint Ministerial Meeting Of The Strategic Dialogue Between Gulf Cooperation Council And Russia
Manama: The State of Qatar participated in the Ninth Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and the Russian Federation, which was held today in the city of Manama in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.
The delegation of the State of Qatar at the meeting was headed by His Excellency Mr Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.
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