Niue National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Niue as you celebrate the 52nd anniversary of your self-governance.

This year marked an important milestone in the partnership between our two countries as we named the first U.S. Ambassador to Niue. This historic milestone builds on the diplomatic relationship our countries established in 2023 and America's commitment to deepening ties with the people of Niue.

We value our work together advancing regional unity and security through the Pacific Islands Forum, where the Deputy Secretary recently announced U.S. support to address the ongoing global energy crisis and to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the region.

I look forward to expanding our cooperation in the years to come and send my best wishes to all Niueans on your Constitution Day.