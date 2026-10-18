Sudan And The Security Council: The Technical Extension Between Buying Time And Realigning Voting Dynamics

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Ambassador Dr. Muawiya Al-Bukhari

Khartoum (Sudanow) - A forward-looking analysis of the implications of the two-month extension, the possibility of reintroducing a comprehensive flight ban, and the impact of anticipated changes in Security Council membership.

An assessment of the outcome of the Security Council session on Sudan should not stop at the technical two-month extension, as has often been the practice, or describe it as a diplomatic victory or a retreat from the proposed comprehensive ban on flights over Sudan, as some quarters have suggested. The more important question is whether the extension has closed the door on the proposal or merely postponed a decision until political and voting conditions become more favourable to its adoption.

From this perspective, the possibility that the countries that pushed for a comprehensive ban-the United States, Denmark and the United Kingdom-may reintroduce the proposal at a later stage, following changes in the Council's composition and the balance of understandings among its members, merits serious examination. This requires distinguishing between what actually happened, what can reasonably be inferred from it, and what remains a possibility that must be tested against further evidence and indicators.

First: What Does the Outcome of the 8 October 2026 Session Mean?

The Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2830, extending the Sudan sanctions regime until 11 December 2026 and the mandate of the Panel of Experts until 11 January 2027. The Security Council itself described the measure as a short-term extension intended to allow more time for negotiations.

This outcome carries three key implications:

- A postponement rather than a resolution of the dispute: The Council failed to reach the necessary consensus on the substantive amendments proposed by the United States, but the proposal to expand the scope of sanctions was not definitively withdrawn.

- The substance of the resolution remains contested: The disagreement concerns more than the renewal date of the sanctions. It also involves the geographical scope of the arms embargo, the parties covered by it, and the regulation of drones, their components and dual-use technologies.

- The issue remains open to bargaining: The short extension means that Council members will soon return to negotiations amid political, military, regional and international developments that could influence their positions.

A briefing by Security Council Report confirms that the US proposal encountered objections from the Council's three African members, as well as China, Pakistan and Russia, particularly regarding the extension of the embargo beyond Darfur.

Accordingly, describing the outcome as a diplomatic victory requires a clear definition of what constitutes victory. Does it mean preventing the proposed expansion from being adopted at this session, or ensuring that it will not return in the future? The first objective was achieved in practice; the second cannot be established by the voting outcome alone. The dispute over the proposal remains unresolved.

Second: The Possibility of Reintroducing the Proposal Following Changes in Council Membership

In my analytical assessment, this is one of the most important issues to consider when examining future developments. One plausible hypothesis is that the proposal's sponsoring state may be waiting for certain members to leave the Council, while counting on their successors to produce a more favourable voting balance.

1. The end of Pakistan's and Somalia's terms

Pakistan's and Somalia's terms on the Security Council end on 31 December 2026. Both have consistently supported Sudan's position. Their departure will alter the Council's composition and could deprive Sudan of some of the support their positions have provided. However, diplomatic positions may also be maintained or reinforced through other states or through the permanent members.

2. Reshaping the African trio

The current African trio consists of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia and Somalia. In 2027, Zimbabwe will replace Somalia, while the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Liberia will remain on the Council until the end of that year.

The confirmed change, therefore, is the replacement of one member of the African trio. This could lead to a shift in the African position, although it does not necessarily mean that the bloc will become divided or that its existing position will collapse.

3. Changes in Europe and Latin America

Denmark and Greece will leave the Council at the end of 2026, to be replaced by Portugal and Austria. Panama's term will also end, with Trinidad and Tobago taking its place, while Kyrgyzstan will replace Pakistan. These countries will begin their terms on 1 January 2027.

These changes create an opportunity to reassess existing positions, but they do not, by themselves, reveal how future votes will unfold. The policies and declared positions of the incoming members on Sudan's sovereignty, sanctions and civilian protection must be examined carefully.

Bahrain, meanwhile, will remain a Council member until 31 December 2027, making its position important in the next round of negotiations. Although Bahrain represents an Arab voice on the Council, experience has shown that its actual position on proposed texts and amendments must be assessed on the basis of its voting record and diplomatic conduct, rather than its regional identity alone. Securing its support will therefore require diplomatic engagement capable of balancing the pressures to which it may be subjected.

Third: Could the Technical Extension Become a Gateway to Imposing the Ban?

It is essential to distinguish between two separate legal and political tracks:

- Expanding the arms embargo and sanctions to cover all of Sudan: This is the core of the US proposal documented in reports on the negotiations, including provisions covering all parties, drones and their components.

- Imposing a comprehensive no-fly zone over Sudan: This is a different measure in nature, scope, legal implications and operational consequences. The technical extension alone does not establish that the Council has approved such a measure or that its adoption is imminent.

If the argument is that Washington may resubmit its proposal when the Council's composition becomes more favourable, this remains a politically plausible possibility that warrants close monitoring. The hypothesis draws support, in the author's assessment, from Washington's positions and actions, including the reported exclusion of the President of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council from participation in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The significance of this possibility lies in the fact that replacing five non-permanent members could allow the proposal's sponsor to rebuild consensus around a revised text, divide the initiative into incremental measures, or introduce new wording designed to overcome previous objections.

However, changes in membership alone cannot guarantee the adoption of any proposal. The positions of the permanent members, particularly China and Russia, remain decisive factors in any substantive Council resolution. Securing or preventing the required nine votes is therefore not, in itself, a sufficient strategy; the positions of the permanent members are an equally important part of the equation.

Fourth: Possible Scenarios in the Coming Months

Scenario One: Reintroducing an expanded proposal

This scenario warrants close monitoring.

The sponsoring state may return with a revised proposal after January 2027, taking advantage of the new membership, developments on the ground and any new reports issued by the Panel of Experts. The revision could proceed incrementally rather than seeking to introduce a comprehensive ban in a single step.

Key indicator: The emergence of a new draft resolution expanding the scope of sanctions, or intensive consultations targeting the countries joining the Council.

Scenario Two: Another extension amid continued bargaining

The divide between supporters and opponents of expanded sanctions may persist, resulting in another short-term extension or a limited compromise that leaves the dispute over geographical scope unresolved.

Key indicator: Continued objections to extending the measures to the whole of Sudan, with no emerging consensus on an alternative formulation.

Scenario Three: A partial compromise that is easier to adopt

Negotiators may separate the renewal of existing sanctions from the expansion of designation criteria for sanctions listings and the treatment of drones. This could make it possible to adopt certain measures without agreement on every element of the original proposal.

Key indicator: The emergence of agreement on specific measures while disagreements over a comprehensive geographical expansion remain unresolved.

These scenarios should not be treated as certain predictions or as a definitive ranking of likely winners and losers. Rather, they are possible trajectories that must be tested against official texts, public statements and the positions of Security Council members.

Fifth: What Should Sudanese Diplomacy Do?

If Khartoum's assessment is that the extension has provided additional time before the proposal returns, the value of that time will depend on how it is used. Success will not come simply from relying on the continued membership of certain countries or the departure of others. It requires a coherent diplomatic and legal case supported by evidence.

The main practical priorities are as follows:

1. Engage incoming Council members early

Sudan should not wait until formal negotiations begin in 2027. It should provide the five incoming members with documented briefings on the nature of the war, its consequences for the country, the implications of the proposed expansion and the risks of applying broad measures without balanced safeguards.

2. Preserve a cohesive African position

Sudan should engage the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia and Zimbabwe without assuming that their positions will automatically converge. The objective should be to establish common ground based on Sudan's sovereignty, the need to preserve the state's capacity to protect civilians, and opposition to measures that are not grounded in an objective and balanced assessment, particularly amid uncertainty over the African Union's position.

3. Broaden consultations beyond Africa

Particular attention should be given to Bahrain, the incoming European members, Trinidad and Tobago, and Kyrgyzstan. Sudanese diplomacy should present legal and practical arguments that go beyond political alignment and explain the potential consequences of each provision in the proposed text.

4. Prepare a legal position on drones

Sudan should develop a detailed position distinguishing between military uses and the state's defensive capabilities, on the one hand, and measures that could undermine civilian protection or infringe upon Sudanese sovereignty, on the other. This should include evidence concerning external support for the rebellion, where available.

The argument must be grounded in the actual text of the proposal, rather than assuming that all proposed restrictions are legally or operationally equivalent.

5. Address the weaknesses exploited by those opposing Sudan's position

Sudan should document violations, demonstrate the measures it has taken to protect civilians, strengthen humanitarian cooperation, and pursue evidence-based investigations into external arms supply networks.

The more thoroughly Sudan's case is supported by verifiable facts, the better equipped its diplomats will be to challenge any proposal built on a one-sided narrative.

6. Distinguish between renewing the sanctions regime and expanding its scope

Negotiating the continuation of the existing sanctions regime is not the same as accepting its expansion to cover the entire country. These are separate issues and should not be conflated in diplomatic messaging or media assessments of Council sessions. At the same time, Sudan must remain prepared for all possible outcomes.

Sixth: Strategic Conclusion

The significance of the 8 October session lies not in resolving the dispute over sanctions, but in leaving it open until December, with multiple dimensions and possible outcomes still in play. Meanwhile, the Panel of Experts' mandate extends into January 2027, beyond the start of the new Council membership. This overlap makes the end of 2026 and the beginning of 2027 a period requiring close scrutiny.

The hypothesis that the US sponsor may be waiting for changes in the Council's composition before reintroducing the proposal is therefore a strategic possibility worthy of serious attention. It should not be presented as an established fact before evidence of renewed efforts emerges, although it remains a plausible prospect.

Sudan's challenge is to ensure that the technical extension does not become a period of passive waiting and that the failure of a proposal at one session is not mistaken for a guarantee that it will fail in subsequent sessions. Changes in a Council's membership do not automatically change the national interests of its members, while the sponsor of any proposal can revise its wording and build new coalitions around it.

The strategic lesson is clear:

At the Security Council, a technical extension may give a state additional time, but it does not necessarily provide diplomatic security. A resolution that cannot be adopted today may return tomorrow with different wording, new alliances and a reconfigured voting balance.

The real victory, therefore, lies not merely in postponing a decision, but in preventing that postponement from becoming an opportunity to reintroduce the proposal under terms that are more damaging to the country's interests.

Sudan still has an opportunity to act early and decisively to avert this outcome, given the potentially heavy costs of such measures and their possible linkage to Chapter VII of the UN Charter, notwithstanding the termination of the mandate of the United Nations–African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) in 2020.