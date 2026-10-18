You Think You're Booking Directly With A Hotel - But You Might Not Be

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You search for your favorite hotel, click what looks like its official website, and reserve a room for your upcoming vacation. Everything seems normal until you call the hotel to change your reservation and discover something surprising: You didn't actually book through the hotel at all.

Instead, your reservation went through a third-party company, possibly one you've never heard of. Now, changing your dates could mean additional fees, cancellation problems, or hours spent trying to reach the right customer service department.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has warned travelers about websites and paid advertisements that imitate familiar hotel brands. Some are legitimate third-party booking services, while others may be outright scams designed to collect money or personal information.

Understanding how misleading hotel booking websites work could help you avoid an expensive mistake before your next trip.

The First Google Result Might Not Be the Hotel

When searching for a hotel online, the first result isn't necessarily the company's official website. Paid advertisements can appear above regular search results, sometimes displaying familiar hotel names and descriptions that make them look authentic. The American Hotel & Lodging Association has raised concerns about search platforms directing travelers toward third-party booking sites rather than the hotels themselves. These websites may offer legitimate reservations, but customers might not realize they're dealing with an intermediary until something goes wrong. Before clicking, look for sponsored labels and examine the actual website address rather than assuming the first result belongs to the hotel.

A Familiar Hotel Logo Doesn't Guarantee You're Booking Directly

Some third-party reservation websites prominently display hotel photographs, brand names, and descriptions that closely resemble official hotel pages. That can make it difficult to distinguish between a hotel's own reservation system and an independent booking service. For example, someone searching for a specific hotel in Orlando might land on a page featuring the property's name, location, and room photographs without immediately noticing the different company operating the website. The FTC warns that scammers also create websites designed to imitate recognizable travel businesses and collect payments or personal information. A legitimate-looking design isn't enough to establish authenticity, so check the domain name and identify the company processing your reservation.

Your $150 Hotel Room Could Become More Expensive

Booking through a third party doesn't automatically mean paying more, but additional service charges and different cancellation terms can change the financial picture. Imagine reserving a room advertised at $150 nightly for three nights, only to discover a separate $45 booking service charge during checkout. That hypothetical fee raises your three-night cost from $450 to $495 before any applicable taxes. Under the FTC's hotel pricing rule, which took effect in May 2025, covered businesses must prominently disclose the total price including mandatory fees, with limited exceptions such as government charges. Compare the full price and refund terms on both the hotel's official website and any third-party service before entering payment information.

Changing Your Reservation May Be More Complicated

One of the biggest surprises can come when travelers need to cancel a trip or change their arrival date. Hotels may be unable to directly modify certain third-party reservations because the booking agreement was made through another company. Imagine booking a $600 weekend stay and then needing to cancel because of a medical emergency or unexpected family obligation. Depending on the reservation terms, you might have to contact the booking company rather than the hotel, and a nonrefundable rate could mean losing your payment. Before reserving, verify who controls changes, whether cancellation penalties apply, and which company will handle any refund.

The Hotel Might Not Have Your Reservation Yet

A confirmation email from a booking website doesn't always mean the hotel has received and processed the reservation in its own system. Third-party reservations can sometimes involve processing delays, incorrect dates, or communication problems between the booking service and the property. Consider arriving after a long flight only to discover that the hotel cannot locate the reservation number printed in your confirmation email. Resolving that problem could require contacting the third-party company while standing at the front desk, potentially leaving you searching for another room. After booking through an intermediary, contact the hotel directly using its verified phone number and ask whether the reservation appears correctly under your name.

Hotel Loyalty Benefits May Not Apply

Travelers who participate in hotel rewards programs should pay particular attention to where they make reservations. Many hotel loyalty programs restrict points earnings, elite-night credits, or certain member benefits when rooms are booked through third-party travel agencies. Someone expecting to earn rewards on a $900 vacation stay could be disappointed if the reservation doesn't qualify under the hotel's program rules. Direct booking may also provide access to member-only rates or more straightforward reservation assistance, although third-party sites sometimes offer competitive prices or useful package deals. Check your specific loyalty program's terms before assuming every reservation earns the same rewards.

Some Fake Booking Websites Are Designed to Steal Your Money

Not every suspicious hotel reservation website is simply an expensive intermediary, because some are created specifically to defraud travelers. In its 2026 travel scam warning, the FTC described scammers using paid advertisements, fake websites, and misleading contact information to impersonate recognizable travel companies. A major warning sign is a booking agent demanding payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or payment apps rather than offering ordinary secure payment options. If you pay a fraudulent operator, you could lose your money without ever securing a hotel reservation. When possible, use a credit card for additional dispute protections, verify the business independently, and never rely exclusively on a phone number displayed in a suspicious search advertisement.

How to Make Sure You're Booking With the Real Hotel

The safest approach begins before you click the reservation button, particularly when you're booking an expensive vacation or traveling somewhere unfamiliar. Instead of relying on a search advertisement, navigate directly to the hotel brand's verified website or use its official mobile application. Compare the full price, cancellation policy, room type, and included amenities against reputable third-party offers because booking directly isn't automatically the cheapest choice. If you're uncertain about a website, call the hotel using a number independently verified through its official website and ask whether the booking service is affiliated with the property. Spending five extra minutes verifying these details could prevent a costly reservation problem later.

Protect Your Vacation Budget Before You Click Book

Hotel booking websites can make travel planning convenient, but the company taking your payment matters just as much as the room you're reserving. A legitimate third-party service may offer competitive prices, while a misleading website could leave you dealing with unexpected charges, restrictive cancellation policies, or even fraud. The key is understanding exactly who you're booking through and what protections apply if your plans change. Before paying, verify the website, compare total costs, review cancellation terms, and confirm your reservation directly with the property when appropriate. A little extra research could protect hundreds of dollars and help ensure your vacation starts with a confirmed room rather than a customer service nightmare.

Have you ever discovered that you booked a hotel through a third-party website without realizing it? Did it cause problems with your reservation, cancellation, or refund? Share your experience in the comments.