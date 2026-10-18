1 In 5 Family Caregivers Report Poor Or Fair Health, New Research Finds

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Taking care of an aging parent, sick spouse, or family member with a disability can become a full-time responsibility, even when nobody is paying you to do it. But new research reveals a troubling reality: Millions of Americans are putting their own health at risk while trying to care for someone else.

According to the AARP and National Alliance for Caregiving's Caregiving in the U.S. 2025 report, one in five family caregivers rates their health as fair or poor, while nearly one-quarter report difficulty caring for their own health because of caregiving responsibilities. The findings are especially concerning as more Americans take on caregiving roles, often while managing jobs, household expenses, and their own medical needs.

Here's what the research reveals and why families may need to rethink how caregiving responsibilities are shared.

More Americans Are Providing Care Than Ever Before

The latest national research estimates that approximately 63 million Americans provided ongoing care for an adult or child with complex medical needs or disabilities during the previous year. That's nearly one in four adults and roughly 20 million more caregivers than researchers identified in 2015. The National Alliance for Caregiving reports that caregiving responsibilities have become increasingly complex as families manage serious illnesses, disabilities, and aging-related conditions.

Many caregivers provide transportation, coordinate appointments, manage medications, prepare meals, and help loved ones with everyday activities. As these responsibilities increase, caregiver health problems can become easier to overlook because attention remains focused on the person receiving care.

One in Five Caregivers Reports Fair or Poor Health

Perhaps the most concerning finding involves how caregivers describe their own physical and mental well-being. According to the Caregiving in the U.S. research data, 20% of caregivers report being in fair or poor health, while the percentage rises to 26% among those living with the person receiving care. These are self-reported health ratings, meaning the findings don't establish that caregiving directly caused every health problem.

However, the results highlight how many caregivers are managing their own health challenges while remaining responsible for another person's needs. For someone already dealing with high blood pressure, arthritis, diabetes, or other chronic conditions, additional caregiving demands may make maintaining a healthy routine more difficult.

Nearly One-Quarter Struggle to Care for Themselves

One of the most revealing findings is that nearly 25% of caregivers say their responsibilities make it difficult to look after their own health. That might mean postponing a doctor's appointment because nobody else can stay with an aging parent or skipping exercise because the day is already filled with caregiving tasks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes caregiving as a public health concern because it can contribute to physical, emotional, psychological, and financial strain.

Over time, missed preventive care, inadequate sleep, and inconsistent management of existing medical conditions may create additional health risks. Recognizing these patterns early is important because caregiver health problems don't always begin with an obvious medical emergency.

Emotional Stress Is Becoming a Serious Concern

Caregiving can be emotionally rewarding, but that doesn't eliminate the stress associated with managing another person's health and safety. AARP's state-level caregiving research found that 39% of family caregivers nationally experience high emotional stress related to their responsibilities. The AARP state caregiving report also found substantial differences across states, with reported high emotional stress ranging from 26% in Pennsylvania to 51% in Colorado.

Imagine spending your workday worrying about whether your parent remembered their medication, then returning home to handle appointments, meals, and household responsibilities. When that pattern continues for months or years without adequate support, persistent anxiety, irritability, exhaustion, or feelings of hopelessness may signal that additional help is needed.

Caregiving Can Create Financial Problems, Too

The physical demands of caregiving are only part of the picture because many families also experience significant financial pressure. AARP's research found that nearly half of family caregivers experienced at least one negative financial consequence related to their caregiving responsibilities. Those consequences can include reducing work hours, using savings, accumulating debt, or struggling to cover everyday household expenses.

For example, someone who reduces their work schedule by ten hours weekly at $20 per hour could lose approximately $10,400 in annual gross wages before considering taxes or benefits. When caregiver health problems develop alongside lost income, families may find themselves struggling to afford both the care recipient's needs and the caregiver's own medical expenses.

Many Caregivers Are Performing Complicated Medical Tasks

Today's family caregivers aren't necessarily limited to preparing meals, shopping for groceries, or driving relatives to appointments. The AARP and National Alliance for Caregiving report found that more than half of caregivers manage complex medical or nursing tasks, including activities such as injections, wound care, or medication management. Yet only slightly more than one in five reported receiving formal training for medical or nursing tasks. This gap can create additional stress, particularly when a family member worries about making a mistake that could affect someone's health.

Caregivers handling unfamiliar medical responsibilities should ask healthcare professionals for demonstrations, written instructions, and information about available home health services rather than attempting complicated procedures without appropriate guidance.

Social Isolation Can Make the Situation Worse

Another finding from the research involves the growing number of caregivers who feel disconnected from friends, family, and their communities. Nearly one in four caregivers reports feeling socially isolated, according to the national caregiving study. Social activities can become difficult when a caregiver cannot leave a loved one unattended or feels uncomfortable asking someone else to take over.

The Caregiving in the U.S. caregiver health findings also show that many caregivers experience physical and emotional strain while trying to meet ongoing responsibilities. Maintaining relationships, participating in support groups, and arranging occasional breaks can help reduce isolation, although these steps may require practical assistance from relatives or community programs.

Where Family Caregivers Can Find Help Without Spending a Fortune

Addressing caregiver health problems doesn't always require hiring expensive private-duty caregivers or paying for additional services entirely out of pocket. The federal Eldercare Locator can connect families with local Area Agencies on Aging and programs that may provide respite care, caregiver education, transportation, or other assistance.

Families can also explore the National Family Caregiver Support Program, which helps eligible caregivers access counseling, training, support services, and limited supplemental assistance. Eligibility, availability, and costs vary by program and location, so it's important to ask what services are offered and whether waiting lists apply. If caregiving responsibilities are affecting your physical or mental health, discussing those concerns with your own healthcare provider can also help identify problems that need attention.

Taking Care of Yourself Is Part of Taking Care of Someone Else

The finding that one in five family caregivers reports fair or poor health should encourage families to look more closely at how caregiving responsibilities are distributed. Providing care for someone you love can be meaningful, but it shouldn't require ignoring your own medical needs, financial security, or emotional well-being. Preventing caregiver health problems may involve sharing responsibilities, arranging respite services, protecting time for medical appointments, and asking for professional guidance when care becomes complicated. The research also demonstrates why family caregiving deserves more attention as millions of Americans continue balancing work, household expenses, and the needs of aging relatives.

If you've cared for an aging parent, spouse, or another loved one, what has been the biggest challenge to protecting your own health? Share your experience in the comments.