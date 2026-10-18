Paying With Cash? New Penny Rounding Rules Could Change Your Total At Checkout

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Imagine walking into a grocery store, buying a few essentials, and discovering that the amount you owe at checkout is slightly different from the total displayed on the register. You haven't purchased anything extra, and the cashier hasn't made a mistake.

Instead, your bill may have been adjusted because of a major change involving one of America's smallest coins.

The U.S. Mint stopped producing pennies for general circulation in November 2025, and new federal legislation has established a framework for handling cash transactions when exact change isn't available. Under the new penny rounding rules, some purchases paid for with cash can be rounded to the nearest nickel, potentially changing what shoppers pay by a few cents. Wondering how these changes will impact your experience at checkout? Read on.

Why the Government Stopped Making Pennies

The decision to stop producing pennies came after years of increasing manufacturing costs and declining purchasing power. According to the United States Mint, producing a single penny cost approximately 3.69 cents, meaning the government was spending nearly four cents to manufacture a coin worth just one cent. The Mint estimates that suspending circulating penny production could save approximately $56 million annually in production expenses.

On November 12, 2025, the agency held a ceremonial strike marking the end of the penny's 232-year production run as a circulating coin. Although new pennies are no longer being produced for everyday commerce, existing pennies remain legal tender and can still be used for purchases.

How the New Penny Rounding Rules Work

The basic idea behind penny rounding rules is that cash transactions can be adjusted to the nearest five-cent increment when exact change isn't available. Under the rounding framework outlined in the Common Cents Act, totals ending in one, two, six, or seven cents generally round down, while totals ending in three, four, eight, or nine cents generally round up.

For example, a $12.42 purchase could become $12.40, while a $12.43 purchase could become $12.45 when paid in cash. Transactions already ending in zero or five cents wouldn't need any adjustment, and the legislation also permits certain customer-favorable rounding practices. Importantly, rounding is permitted rather than universally required, so consumers may encounter different practices depending on the retailer and applicable rules.

Your Grocery Bill Could Change by a Few Cents

For someone shopping on a fixed income, even small changes at checkout can attract attention, particularly when every dollar is already accounted for. Consider a shopper whose grocery bill totals $48.98 after taxes and discounts, but whose cash payment is rounded to $49.00 under the nearest-nickel approach. That's a two-cent increase, while another shopper with a $48.97 total could pay $48.95 and save two cents.

The important distinction is that penny rounding rules generally apply to the final cash transaction rather than rounding the price of every individual grocery item. A carton of milk advertised for $3.99 doesn't automatically become $4.00 simply because the store has stopped distributing pennies as change.

Credit and Debit Card Payments Are Different

One of the biggest questions consumers have is whether penny rounding affects purchases made with credit cards, debit cards, or other electronic payment methods. The federal rounding framework excludes electronic transfers, credit cards, checks, gift cards, and similar noncash payment methods from its cash-rounding provisions. That means a $24.98 grocery purchase can still be processed electronically for exactly $24.98, even if a cash-paying customer encounters a rounded amount.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue similarly explains that its cash-rounding tax guidance doesn't affect electronic payments or transactions where exact change is accepted. Consumers who prefer exact-cent billing may find electronic payments more convenient, although switching payment methods isn't necessary if cash remains their preferred budgeting tool.

Sales Taxes Should Still Be Calculated Normally

Another important detail involves how businesses calculate sales taxes when they apply penny rounding rules. States including North Carolina, New Jersey, and Massachusetts have issued guidance explaining that sales taxes should be calculated using the actual taxable purchase amount rather than an adjusted cash payment total.

For example, if a transaction totals $10.02 after sales tax and the customer pays $10.00 under a permitted rounding policy, the store generally doesn't get to reduce the taxable sale simply because the cash payment was rounded down. Likewise, rounding a cash payment upward doesn't automatically mean the underlying merchandise became more expensive for sales-tax purposes. The New Jersey Division of Taxation specifically instructs retailers to apply rounding after taxes and fees have been added, helping distinguish the actual purchase price from the final cash amount collected.

Could Rounding Cost Americans More Money Over Time?

A difference of one or two cents may seem insignificant, but researchers have examined what happens when those small adjustments occur across millions of transactions. A Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond analysis estimated that rounding cash purchases could collectively cost American consumers approximately $6 million annually under the assumptions used in its model.

Researchers described the potential imbalance as a rounding tax, reflecting the possibility that upward adjustments could slightly exceed downward adjustments across the economy. However, that figure is a research estimate rather than a documented amount consumers have already lost, and actual results depend on transaction patterns and retailer policies. For individual households, the financial impact of penny rounding rules will generally be small compared with larger expenses such as groceries, housing, insurance, and healthcare.

What Cash-Paying Shoppers Should Watch for at Checkout

If you regularly pay with cash, the simplest precaution is to review your receipt and understand how the store handles transactions that don't end in five-cent increments. Some retailers may post notices explaining their rounding policies, while others may continue providing exact change when pennies are available. Massachusetts consumer guidance recommends that businesses clearly disclose their rounding practices and offer customers alternatives such as electronic payment or exact change before completing a transaction.

You can also ask whether the adjustment applies to your final bill or the change returned, since the federal framework addresses both situations. If a store's calculation seems incorrect, politely ask the cashier or manager to explain the adjustment before assuming you're being overcharged.

The Penny Is Disappearing, but Your Money Still Counts

The end of new penny production represents a significant change in how Americans handle everyday cash purchases, but it doesn't mean prices must suddenly jump to the nearest nickel. Existing pennies remain legal tender, businesses can continue listing prices in one-cent increments, and electronic transactions can still be processed to the exact cent. For cash-paying consumers, the biggest adjustment will be understanding when and how penny rounding rules affect the final amount collected or returned as change. Checking receipts, paying attention to posted store policies, and asking questions when totals don't match can help shoppers avoid unnecessary confusion.

Have you noticed grocery stores or other businesses rounding your cash purchases, and do you think eliminating the penny is a smart money-saving decision? Share your thoughts in the comments.