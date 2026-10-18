Weekly Review Of President Ilham Aliyev's Activities Published On His Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. A weekly review of President Ilham Aliyev's activities has been published on his social media accounts.
Trend presents the review:
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