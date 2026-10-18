You Can Put $35,750 Into A 401(K) At Ages 6063 In 2026 - But Should You?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Workers ages 60 through 63 can contribute up to $35,750 to a qualifying 401(k) in 2026, but the right amount depends on cash reserves, debt, taxes, and retirement plans – Shutterstock

Workers ages 60 through 63 can contribute up to $35,750 to a traditional 401(k) or Roth 401(k) in 2026, provided their employer's plan allows catch-up contributions. That's $11,250 more than the standard employee contribution limit of $24,500. The extra room offers a valuable opportunity, but it also creates a tempting financial challenge: How much of a paycheck can someone redirect toward retirement without making the remaining years at work unnecessarily uncomfortable?

The answer depends on more than age or income. Someone approaching retirement might have a healthy emergency fund, manageable housing costs, and money left over each month. Another worker might still carry credit card debt, face expensive home repairs, or help an adult child get established. Both qualify for the higher limit, but they have very different reasons to use it.

The Extra $11,250 Comes With A Catch

The 2026 limit combines the regular $24,500 employee contribution with an $11,250 special catch-up contribution. The higher allowance comes from the SECURE 2.0 Act, which created a larger saving opportunity for workers who reach ages 60 through 63 during the calendar year. The IRS confirms these limits for 2026. Workers ages 50 through 59, and those 64 or older, generally qualify for a smaller $8,000 catch-up allowance instead.

There is another detail worth checking before anyone celebrates the larger number. The employer's plan must support the applicable catch-up contributions, and plan rules can impose restrictions. The $35,750 figure also describes employee contributions, not the combined total of every dollar an employer might add. Employer matching contributions can increase retirement savings beyond the employee's personal contribution, subject to separate plan limits. Before changing payroll deductions, workers should ask their plan administrator whether the special catch-up option applies to their account.

A Big Contribution Can Make Sense Without Being The Right Target

For someone earning a strong salary, the additional contribution room can offer a valuable opportunity to build retirement savings during the final working years. Traditional 401(k) contributions generally reduce federal taxable income in the year of contribution, although withdrawals typically face income tax later. Roth 401(k) contributions work differently: workers contribute after-tax dollars, and qualified withdrawals can come out tax-free. The choice affects today's paycheck, future taxes, and how much flexibility someone may have during retirement.

Consider a worker who earns $120,000 annually and wants to contribute the full $35,750. That would direct nearly 30% of gross pay into the retirement account before accounting for any employer match. Such a contribution might work comfortably for someone with low housing costs and substantial cash reserves. For someone still paying a mortgage, supporting family members, and covering rising insurance premiums, the same target could create monthly stress. A contribution limit sets the legal ceiling, not a personal savings quota.

Your Paycheck Still Has Other Jobs

Retirement savings deserve attention, but so do the bills that arrive before retirement. A household that funnels every spare dollar into a 401(k) may struggle when a water heater fails or a car needs an expensive repair. Pulling money from retirement accounts later can create tax consequences, and accessing certain funds may trigger additional costs depending on the circumstances. Cash reserves provide a separate cushion for expenses that cannot wait until the next payday.

High-interest debt deserves a close look, too. Someone carrying a costly credit card balance may find that reducing the debt offers a more immediate financial benefit than increasing retirement contributions. That doesn't automatically mean abandoning the 401(k), particularly if the employer offers matching contributions. A sensible comparison considers the match, the debt's interest rate, available cash, and the household's regular expenses. There is little satisfaction in celebrating a larger retirement balance while paying interest on groceries purchased months earlier.

Check The Tax Rules Before Increasing Payroll Deductions

Traditional and Roth 401(k) contributions can have different effects on a household's tax picture. Traditional contributions generally lower current federal taxable income, while Roth contributions do not provide that immediate tax break. However, higher-income workers face another wrinkle: starting in 2026, certain catch-up contributions must go into a Roth account if their prior-year wages from the same employer exceed $150,000. The rule applies to eligible catch-up contributions, not automatically to every dollar contributed to the 401(k).

That requirement can change the size of a paycheck more than someone expects. A worker accustomed to receiving a tax break on every traditional contribution may discover that the extra catch-up amount no longer qualifies for the same treatment. Roth contributions can still offer future tax advantages when withdrawals meet the applicable requirements, but the household must afford the after-tax cost today. Reviewing the plan's payroll settings and asking how the rule applies can prevent an unpleasant surprise during the first few pay periods.

The Best Goal Might Be Less Than $35,750

Workers do not need to reach the maximum to benefit from the expanded limit. Increasing contributions gradually can help someone build savings without turning ordinary expenses into a monthly balancing act. A worker might raise the contribution rate after a salary increase, a car loan payoff, or a reduction in childcare expenses. Another might contribute enough to receive the full available employer match while first building emergency savings and paying down expensive debt.

It also helps to examine the retirement plan as part of the bigger financial picture. Consider expected Social Security benefits, pensions, other retirement accounts, housing costs, and the age someone hopes to stop working. Someone planning to work several more years may have more time to build savings than someone preparing to retire next spring. Neither situation creates a universal answer, but both offer a more useful starting point than chasing the largest number allowed by the IRS.

Would you prioritize maximizing your 401(k) during these four years, or would you balance retirement contributions with debt repayment and emergency savings?