Army's Southern Command Troops Rehearse Combat Roles, Desert Manoeuvres

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Oct 18 (IANS) The Southern Command of Indian Army showcased operational preparedness and combat effectiveness in the desert terrain in an integrated exercise, an official said on Sunday.

"The #BattleAxeDivision and #BlackMaceBrigade unleashed their mechanised might across challenging desert terrain - sharpening battlefield manoeuvres, rehearsing combat roles and synchronising operations," the Southern Command said in a post on social media platform X.

"The #IntegratedOperations showcased speed, precision and seamless coordination among combat elements, reinforcing #OperationalPreparedness and combat effectiveness," it added.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding led discussions with officials of the Indian Coast Guard, Maharashtra Police Chief Sadanand Vasant Date and Maharashtra Home Department on emerging security challenges, focusing on boosting civil-military synergy.

In a message on X, the Southern Command said, "Strengthening a Whole-of-Nation approach to security, HQ Maharashtra Gujarat & Goa (MG & G) Area convened a joint conference under the aegis of the General Officer Commanding, reinforcing coordinated preparedness for emerging security challenges."

"Bringing together senior stakeholders including DGP Maharashtra, Principal Secretary (Home), ADGP (Int), IG (Sec), FOMA, AOC MAO and DIG Coast Guard, the deliberations focused on Rear Area Security, swift mobilisation and integrated contingency response during war-like situations. The engagement strengthened Civil-Military synergy, inter-agency coordination and collective operational readiness," the post on X said.

Meanwhile, the 5th Annual Joint Bilateral Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 between the Indian Army and the Australian Army is scheduled to start on Monday and last till November 2 in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The aim of Exercise AUSTRAHIND is to promote military cooperation between India and Australia through enhancement of interoperability in conduct of joint sub conventional operations in semi-urban environment in semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the UN mandate.

The exercise focuses on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

Exercise AUSTRAHIND enables the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting tactical operations.

The exercise will also facilitate developing bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both the sides.