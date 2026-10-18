President Droupadi Murmu Extends Durga Puja Greetings, Calls For Respect For Women

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended her heartfelt greetings to citizens on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, highlighting the festival's spiritual significance, cultural richness and message of the triumph of good over evil.

In her message, the President conveyed her best wishes to all Indians living in the country and abroad and prayed for their happiness, prosperity and the continued development of the nation.

"On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians residing in the country and abroad," she said.

Highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of the festival, President Murmu said Durga Puja reflects India's rich spiritual heritage and celebrates the victory of divine forces over evil.

"The victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura is an inspiring example of the triumph of divine forces over evil," the President added.

She noted that Maa Durga is worshipped as the deity who blesses people with wisdom and inspires them to work for the well-being of others.

The President also underlined the unifying nature of the festival, saying that Durga Puja brings Indians together and provides a vibrant platform to showcase the country's traditions, lifestyle, art and culture.

Emphasising the importance of women's dignity and empowerment, President Murmu said the festival also reflects India's tradition of revering feminine strength.

"Durga Puja reflects our tradition of revering the strength of women. We can express our true devotion to Maa Durga by ensuring respect for women in every aspect of personal and social lives," she added.

The President's message also highlighted the need to translate the ideals associated with the worship of the goddess into everyday conduct by ensuring dignity and respect for women in society.

Concluding her message, President Murmu prayed that the blessings of Maa Durga bring happiness and prosperity to all citizens and that the country continues to progress rapidly on the path of development.