Structural Defects Shut Gujarat Bridge FIR Filed Against Contractor Over Rs 10.71-Crore Project

MENAFN - IANS) Narmada, Oct 18 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Sunday ordered strict action against a contractor after serious structural defects were detected in a bridge over the Karjan river in Narmada district, forcing authorities to suspend vehicular traffic over the structure.

The Roads and Buildings Department has lodged an FIR at Rajpipla police station against Surat-based Royal Infra Engineering Private Limited, which was awarded the contract to construct the bridge on the Rajpipla-Ramgadh (Navagam) road.

The action follows directions from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has also ordered departmental proceedings against officials and employees found responsible for construction deficiencies and negligence.

The bridge was awarded to the company during 2018-19 at a tender cost of Rs 10.71 crore.

Construction began on September 15, 2018, and was physically completed on August 14, 2020.

During an inspection, officials noticed settlement in one of the bridge's foundations.

The department subsequently directed its Quality Control Division to conduct a comprehensive inspection and assess the condition of the entire structure.

The assessment revealed further defects in other parts of the bridge.

After the structure was found unsuitable and unsafe for vehicular traffic, authorities suspended traffic movement over it.

Taking note of the findings, Chief Minister Patel directed the department to initiate criminal proceedings against the contractor and its representatives under the applicable legal provisions.

The Chief Minister also ordered action against officials and employees found responsible for the deficiencies and any negligence in the discharge of their duties.

Departmental proceedings are to be initiated under the Gujarat State Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1971.

The action places responsibility for the bridge's construction quality under scrutiny, covering both the private contractor and the government personnel found accountable for the work.

The bridge on the Rajpipla-Ramgadh (Navagam) road is an important link in the area.

The suspension of traffic following the inspection has raised concerns over the consequences of structural deficiencies in public infrastructure completed several years earlier.

The state government said the action is intended to ensure accountability for construction quality and public safety, saying that deficiencies and negligence in public infrastructure projects would invite action under the law and applicable service rules.