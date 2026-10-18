Kolkata Stampede: 7 Accused, Including Puja Panel Members, In Custody

The probe into the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede, which killed 19 people, moved ahead on Sunday as the Bankshal Court remanded seven accused arrested to police custody for 10 days, until October 28. Police had sought 14 days. Those arrested include Raj Kumar Sewda, alias Raja, the secretary of the puja committee; Santanu Dubey, its vice-president; and Biplab Mukherjee, alias Joy, who was involved in the construction of a bamboo structure. The other arrested persons include Koushik Saha, who was involved in crowd management and checking VIP passes; Pintu Dey, who was engaged in crowd management; and Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal, who were working as private security in-charges.

The defence lawyer, MD Yashim Raheman, claimed the accused were outsiders who had come to witness the Puja celebrations. "We informed the court that these individuals were outsiders; they had come to witness the Durga Puja celebrations. Upon observing the heavy crowding--where many people were in distress--they stepped in to assist with rescue efforts...Regarding the police custody (PC), the court has granted it until the 28th. Everyone has been remanded to police custody until the 28th. The police had requested custody until the 1st, but the judge granted it until the 28th," he told ANI.

Government Reviews Crowd Management

With the Puja season still on, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the central monitoring facilities to review crowd management. He inspected the Traffic Control Room at Araksha Bhawan, Salt Lake, and the live citywide CCTV feeds at the Lalbazar Police Control Room, which track footfall, transit corridors and crowd density near major pandals. "The safety and well-being of every Citizen remain our utmost priority," he said in an X post.

Meanwhile, the state police have brought back nine experienced IPS officers to the Kolkata Police force to ensure that crowds and security arrangements during the Durga Puja festivities remain under complete control. Each of them has served in the Kolkata Police for a long time in the past and possesses specific experience in managing crowds during the Puja festivities. They will carry out this special assignment until October 20. This team has been tasked with the strict implementation of Lalbazar's 11-point special guidelines, which cover crowd control, preventing overcrowding inside the pandals (especially during rain or when crowds swell), ensuring adequate lighting, and maintaining the proper placement of barricades.

SIT Probe Announced as Dignitaries Visit Injured

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal Governor RN Ravi and CM Suvendu Adhikari visited the injured undergoing treatment in an Apollo hospital in Kolkata. CM Adhikari said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be constituted soon to probe the incident, adding that six people had been arrested in connection with the case. He said the Chief Secretary would write to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to seek permission for the formation of the team.

“An SIT (Special Investigation Team) is also being formed, which will operate under the leadership of a sitting judge. The Chief Secretary will write to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. If permission is granted, we will constitute the SIT as soon as possible,” he said.“The Governor visited the hospital, as did the Union Home Minister. I am personally monitoring the situation with the assistance of the Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and others. The entire government is actively engaged. We are not celebrating the holiday, nor are we posting anything on social media. We are not making statements to the press assigning blame to others,” CM said.

Legal Action and Compensation

Police registered a suo motu case under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others. Fourteen people were also detained for questioning, according to the police. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, was also imposed in parts of Kolkata from October 18 to 20 to prevent possible disturbances. The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each deceased person. An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) has also been initiated to establish accountability.

Opposition Slams Government

The bodies of those who lost their lives in the Durga Puja pandal stampede incident in Kolkata were handed over to their family members. The incident also drew sharp criticism from the Opposition. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee called it "complete maladministration."

"You have seen that there was inadequate lighting within the premises. The way the structure was built meant that not many people could gather outside. An elevated corridor had been constructed. I do not understand why the police allowed this. The entire arrangement was not in conformity with crowd management requirements. What was the police doing? There was not a single police officer," Banerjee added.

Congress leader Suman Roy Chowdhury also alleged inadequate police presence, claiming police were busy escorting BJP leaders. He demanded an impartial inquiry, the arrest of all those responsible, and action by Kolkata Police within 72 hours.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called it a "failure of governance" that needs examination for negligence. West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee said it was not a time for a "blame game."

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy called the incident "heartbreaking".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)