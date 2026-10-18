Vibrant Gujarat: Harsh Sanghavi Urges Economic Ties With Diaspora In Kobe

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi interacted with members of the Gujarati and Indian communities in Kobe during his visit to Japan under the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit initiative, calling for stronger economic partnerships and sustained engagement between Gujarat and the Indian diaspora.

According to a press release, the interaction was held at the historic Kobe India Club, which has been functioning since 1904 and has a legacy spanning more than 120 years.

Before attending the gathering, Harsh Sanghavi visited a nearby Jain temple and offered prayers.

Call for a Sustained Engagement Framework

Addressing members of the community at the India Club, Harsh Sanghavi said relations between Gujarat and Gujaratis living abroad should extend beyond formal engagements. He emphasised the need to establish a robust mechanism for continuous dialogue rather than limiting interactions to welcoming delegations that visit Gujarat once every two years. He called for a structured and sustained engagement framework that would help strengthen ties between Gujarat and its overseas community while translating these connections into tangible economic opportunities.

Fostering Economic Opportunities for Gujarat

Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the trust and respect earned by the Indian community in Kobe and other parts of Japan through years of hard work. He said this goodwill and experience should be leveraged to create new opportunities for Gujarat's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as businesses across different sectors, the release said.

He stressed the need to develop a local platform through which industries from Gujarat could connect with Japanese business partners, explore new markets and identify opportunities for collaboration.

The Gujarat Industries Department and the Indian Embassy would coordinate their efforts and extend the necessary support to facilitate these partnerships, he said.

Harsh Sanghavi expressed confidence that joint initiatives in the coming days would lead to concrete economic outcomes and mutually beneficial business collaborations between Gujarat and Japan.

Appreciating Diaspora's Ties to Homeland

The Deputy Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of Gujarati families living abroad who continue to maintain close ties with their homeland while making sustained contributions to social welfare and community development.

Community Pledges Commitment

Community leaders and members warmly welcomed Harsh Sanghavi at the gathering and assured him of their commitment to further strengthening trade, business and cultural relations with Gujarat.

The interaction underscored the importance of engaging with the overseas Gujarati community as a partner in expanding Gujarat's international business connections and creating new opportunities for the state's industries, the press release said. (ANI)

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