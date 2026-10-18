Boland Strikes Twice On Return Before Rain Brings Early End To Day One Of Second Test

MENAFN - IANS) Gqeberha, Oct 18 (IANS) Scott Boland struck twice on his return to the Australian team before persistent rain brought an early end to the opening day of the second Test against South Africa here at St George's Park on Sunday.

South Africa were 20/2 in 12.2 overs when the showers returned in the afternoon, and with no let-up, day one's play was abandoned at 4:15 pm. The lost overs can be made up over the coming days, though more bad weather is forecast.

Brought in place of veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon as Australia opted for an all-pace attack, Boland removed Aiden Markram and David Bedingham off consecutive deliveries in his second over.

Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first, but drizzle pushed back the start by 90 minutes. Only 5.3 overs were bowled before another interruption forced an early lunch. Mitchell Starc found the going tough as Markram drove him handsomely twice, and Boland was introduced as soon as play resumed.

He started with a maiden, including beating the edge of debutant Marques Ackerman. In his next over, Boland got one to nip back and take Markram's inside edge to crash into middle stump. On the next ball, Bedingham pushed away from his body at one in the channel outside off stump and thick edge was pouched safely.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma survived the hat-trick ball - an inside edge on to his pad drawing only muted appeals. Ackerman, who had never opened in first-class cricket before, endured a testing start, remaining scoreless for 14 balls before a thick edge squeezed past gully.

Lyon's omission marked the first time since 2013 that he had been left out of a red-ball Test when available. He was also dropped from day-night Tests in Jamaica and Brisbane last year, much to his displeasure. Australia's spin duties will be shared by part-timers Matt Renshaw, Travis Head, Beau Webster and Marnus Labuschagne.

South Africa brought back Kagiso Rabada in place of Keshav Maharaj but retained specialist spinner Simon Harmer. Matthew Breetzke also came in, with Ryan Rickelton being the wicketkeeper. Australia have a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test in Durban by 214 runs.

Brief Scores: South Africa 20/2 in 12.2 overs (Aiden Markram 11; Scott Boland 2-5) against Australia