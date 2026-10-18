'I Couldn't Sleep After Last Match': Shafali After Strong Turnaround Vs ZIM

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Oct 18 (IANS) India's new vice-captain Shafali Verma had a strong turnaround within two days, from her dismal outing in the first T20I against Zimbabwe to a stellar half-century in the second at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Sunday.

Shafali was dismissed by off-spinner Nyasha Gwanzura for four runs in the previous match, but she made strong amends and smashed a strong 55 from 25 balls to help India chase 103 in the second clash that secured them the series.

Speaking after the game, the India opener stated that she couldn't even sleep after the opening game after being dismissed in a soft fashion, caught and bowled.

"After yesterday's match, I can't even sleep, the way I got out in first match. But yeah, I'm just trying to, you know, hold my mind and just try to, you know, last day I'm just trying to, you know, just think what to do tomorrow. So just execute that," Shafali said in the post-match presentation after India's nine-wicket win.

Shafali took strike in the chase and smashed the same bowler for a four and a six in the first over and motored her way to a half century off 24 balls, during which she hit six fours and four sixes. She spoke on the amends against spin, stating that she looks to bide her time more.

"First of all, the way I got out yesterday, first against the spinner, as a righty, it's not the correct thing for me. But yeah, I'm just trying to, you know, bend a bit and time the ball more.

"So just going simple by simple and just think, you know, if I'm not getting four or six, just trying to give the single and just executing the things which are in my mind," she added.

Shafali was running out of the Indian ODI team last year. She stated that she took time to work on her consistency, taking a leaf out of Australian batters.

"Yeah, of course. As I said, in 2025, when I sat back at home, at that time I just sat and thought about what I could improve.

"So first of all, it came to mind: consistency, consistent, and just score for the team, and I think just analyse the Australian batters, the way they are, their batters doing the things. So just thinking that in my mind and just trying to, you know, get more runs for the team and just keep winning the things," she added.