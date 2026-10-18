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Toll Plazas May Give Way To Satellite Tracking, Pay By Distance Plan

Toll Plazas May Give Way To Satellite Tracking, Pay By Distance Plan


Date: 2026-10-18 01:31:16

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: India is looking to make toll plazas a thing of the past, as the government aims to introduce satellite-based toll collection on select national highways by 2028–29. The move could eventually allow motorists to drive without stopping at toll plazas and pay only for the distance they travel, rather than at fixed toll points, two officials aware of the development said.

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Live Mint

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