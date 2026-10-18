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Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup Series Titles (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-18 01:31:11

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Azerbaijani gymnasts Maqsud Mahsudov and Seljan Mahsudova have won the overall World Cup series title in mixed synchronized trampoline gymnastics.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation announced this on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Maqsud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov have claimed the title in the men's synchronized event following consistent performances throughout the season at World Cup events in Germany.









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Trend News Agency

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