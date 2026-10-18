Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup Series Titles (PHOTO)

Meanwhile, Maqsud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov have claimed the title in the men's synchronized event following consistent performances throughout the season at World Cup events in Germany.

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