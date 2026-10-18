Chennai Red Alert Withdrawn As Weather System Moves East Heavy Rain Still Likely

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) The weather department on Sunday withdrew the red alert issued for extremely heavy rainfall in Chennai after the atmospheric circulation over the north Tamil Nadu coast moved eastwards.

However, it warned that isolated places in the city could still receive heavy rain. The revised forecast came after an earlier warning prompted the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) to send emergency alerts to residents and authorities to deploy additional rescue personnel as a precaution.

The northeast monsoon has brought widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the past two days, following a southwest monsoon that did not deliver the rainfall expected in the state. Chennai and several other districts have experienced heavy showers since the seasonal rains began.

The weather department had initially placed Chennai under a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday. The warning followed heavy rain recorded at six locations in the city on Saturday. Warnings of intense rainfall had also been issued for Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni districts, prompting heightened preparedness across vulnerable areas.

As concerns mounted over the forecast, TNSDMA transmitted an SOS alert to mobile phones, accompanied by a loud warning tone. The message cautioned residents about the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in Chennai and urged them to take precautions. Residents were advised to follow official weather bulletins and safety instructions, purchase essential supplies in advance and avoid unnecessary travel.

The alert also asked the public to remain in safe locations during spells of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were dispatched from Arakkonam to Chennai on Sunday as part of precautionary arrangements for the northeast monsoon. Each team comprises 30 personnel, taking the total deployment to 90. The teams were sent to support emergency response operations if heavy rainfall creates a need for rescue assistance.

In its subsequent update, the weather department said the atmospheric circulation affecting Chennai and adjoining stretches of the north Tamil Nadu coast had shifted eastwards, leading it to withdraw the red alert for the city. The withdrawal revised the earlier forecast of extremely heavy rainfall, although the department retained its warning of heavy showers at some locations in Chennai.

Residents were advised to continue monitoring official updates and follow the safety guidance issued by the disaster management authority.