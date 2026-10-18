The Plastic Surgery Foundation Appoints Sara R. Dickie, MD, As President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sara R. Dickie, MD, has been named President of The Plastic Surgery Foundation (The PSF), an organization that supports the research, education and international activities for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). Dr. Dickie officially assumed her role at Plastic Surgery The Meeting, the Society's annual scientific conference, held this year in Houston. She will complete her presidential term on Sept. 19, 2027.

“The PSF has a longstanding legacy of supporting the people and programs that shape the future of plastic surgery,” Dr. Dickie said.“The most meaningful advances happen when researchers, surgeons and advocates work together toward a common goal. I look forward to building on that foundation to strengthen opportunities for collaboration that ultimately benefit patients and the specialty.”

As President, Dr. Dickie will help shape the strategic direction of The PSF, with a focus on research, innovation and global collaboration to advance plastic surgery and improve outcomes for patients worldwide.

She has been an active member of ASPS since 2015 and has held several leadership roles focused on fundraising, public education and professional development. Most recently, she served as Board Vice President, Development, where she helped grow philanthropic initiatives that supported research and patient care.

Dr. Dickie is founder and lead surgeon of Surgical Aesthetics + Reconstructive Arts, a solo private-practice plastic surgeon in the Chicago area. She attended the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, where she developed an appreciation for plastic surgery's unique blend of artistry, anatomy, innovation and problem-solving. She has since dedicated her career to delivering exceptional patient care while helping grow the science and practice of plastic surgery.

About The PSF

The Plastic Surgery Foundation (The PSF), founded in 1948, supports research, international volunteer programs and visiting professor programs. The Foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life of patients through research and development. The PSF accomplishes its mission by providing invaluable support to the research of plastic surgery sciences through a variety of grant programs. The PSF works in concert with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

Attachment

Sara R. Dickie, MD

CONTACT: Niccole Caan American Society of Plastic Surgeons 847-228-3333...