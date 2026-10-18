Royal Canadian Legion Statement: CFB Wainwright Tragedy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is profoundly saddened to learn of a tragic incident on the grounds of CFB Wainwright, an army base in Alberta, resulting in lost lives and many injuries.

The following statement is issued by Legion Dominion President Sharon McKeown.

“The Royal Canadian Legion is thinking of those who died or were injured, and we send deep condolences to the families whose loved ones have given their lives in service to Canada. We will Remember them. We also extend our help and support to their families, and those of the others injured in this tragedy. The organization recognizes the degree of this major loss, and the devastation felt by all members of the Canadian Armed Forces, a tightly knit family that continues to serve our country and keep us safe every day. At a time like this, we think of them too.”

The Legion will fly its flags across the country at half-mast in Remembrance. We thank all first responders and community members who are rallying in response.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Incorporated in 1926, the Legion is Canada's largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With over 300,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

National Public Relations / Media Inquiries: ... / 343-540-7604 - Nujma Bond

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

Linkedin.com/company/royalcanadianlegion