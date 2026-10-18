Yogi Govt Issues Loi For Sai Global University In Aligarh To Boost Private Sector Role In Higher Education

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 18 (IANS) In a fresh step to expand quality, modern and employment-oriented higher education in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has issued a letter of intent (LoI) for the establishment of Sai Global University in Aligarh.

The letter of intent was handed over by Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay to representatives of the sponsoring organisation, Om Shri Sai Shiksha Samiti, Aligarh, at his official residence in Lucknow on Sunday. The Higher Education Department issued the document under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019, after approval by the competent authority. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the state government has been focusing on strengthening higher education infrastructure while ensuring better coordination between education and employment.

Encouraging private-sector participation is a key part of this strategy, aimed at expanding educational institutions across the state so that students can access quality options closer to their homes.

The proposed Sai Global University is expected to create new avenues for higher and professional education for students from Aligarh and neighbouring areas.

Officials believe it will help bridge regional gaps in educational facilities and fulfil the aspirations of the youth.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said the government is committed to providing world-class, quality and employment-oriented higher education to young people near their home regions.“We are making the process of private sector investment transparent and convenient so that an excellent higher education ecosystem can be developed in the state,” he stated.

The Minister directed the sponsoring organisation to complete all subsequent formalities within the prescribed timeframe while strictly adhering to the required standards and conditions. As per the letter of intent, Om Shri Sai Shiksha Samiti must fulfil the mandatory conditions laid down under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019, within the next two years.

After compliance, the organisation will submit a detailed report to the state government. The university will be established only after all statutory provisions and stipulated conditions are met. Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, Amit Ghosh, was also present on the occasion.

The Yogi government has made persistent efforts on expanding higher education opportunities further through transparent private-sector participation while prioritising employability and regional accessibility for students.