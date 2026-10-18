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Speaker Of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova Arrives In Kyrgyz Republic On A Visit (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-18 01:01:08

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on a visit on 18 October.

This was stated by Azerbaijani Parliament.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and the delegation were welcomed at the Manas International Airport of the city of Bishkek by Deputy Speaker of the Joğorqu Kenesh (parliament) of Kyrgyzstan Yildiz Taalaybek ghizi, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov, TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan and other officials.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis will hold a number of meetings and take part in the 15th plenary session of the TURKPA in the frameworks of the visit.





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Trend News Agency

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