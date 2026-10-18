Lynn A. Damitz, MD, FACS, Named President Of The American Society Of Plastic Surgeons

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynn A. Damitz, MD, FACS, has been named President of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the world's largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons. Dr. Damitz assumed the role during Plastic Surgery The Meeting, the Society's annual scientific conference, held this year in Houston. She will serve a one-year term through Sept. 19, 2027.

“I am deeply honored to lead the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and represent our dedicated members worldwide,” Dr. Damitz said.“As plastic surgeons, our responsibility extends beyond the operating room. Patient safety must guide every decision we make, from education to innovation. I look forward to supporting the work of board-certified plastic surgeons and reinforcing our specialty's leadership in delivering exceptional patient outcomes.”

During her term, she will champion the use of quality metrics and outcomes-based data to strengthen accountability across the specialty. She will also continue to advocate for policies that improve patient access to care.

Since joining ASPS in 2002, Dr. Damitz has played an active and influential role in advancing the Society's mission, including three years as chair of the ASPS Membership Committee. She previously served as ASPS Board Vice President, Health Policy and Advocacy, where she helped lead efforts to modernize the Women's Health and Cancer Rights Act (WHCRA) and expand access to breast reconstruction and coverage for patients with congenital conditions. She remains involved in multidisciplinary initiatives focused on quality care across breast surgery.

Dr. Damitz is Chief of the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Director of Aesthetic Surgery and Professor of Surgery at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. Her clinical expertise includes facial and body aesthetic surgery, breast and oncologic reconstruction, facial trauma and complex reconstructive surgery.

After earning her medical degree from Hahnemann University School of Medicine, Dr. Damitz completed both her general surgery and plastic surgery training at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, followed by advanced fellowships in plastic, breast and aesthetic surgery.

Recognized for her commitment to excellence in patient care, surgical education and professional leadership, Dr. Damitz is a respected voice in aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. As ASPS President, she will continue to advance the specialty through collaboration, innovation and international partnership.

About the American Society of Plastic Surgeons

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 11,000 physician members worldwide, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. Founded in 1931, the Society represents physicians who have been certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery or the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

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Lynn A. Damitz, MD, FACS

CONTACT: Niccole Caan American Society of Plastic Surgeons 847-228-3333...