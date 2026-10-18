INVESTOR ALERT: Millrose Properties, Inc. Investors (MRP) With Substantial Losses May Seek To Lead Class Action Lawsuit Before December 8, 2026 Deadline - RGRD Law

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Millrose class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at ....

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Millrose engages in land purchases, horizontal development, and homesite option purchase arrangements for Lennar Corporation and potentially other homebuilders and developers.

The Millrose class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose's objectives were not limited to engaging in land purchases, horizontal development, and homesite option purchase arrangements for Lennar and potentially other homebuilders and developers; (ii) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose would in fact enter into lease agreements and would have tenants in its properties; (iii) Millrose would purchase $200 million worth of properties from Lennar; (iv) Millrose would lease the properties purchased from Lennar out at a loss; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Millrose's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 2, 2025, Hunterbrook Media issued a report allegedly revealing that Millrose purchased $200 million worth of finished homes from Lennar, an entity that controls Millrose, with the intent of leasing those properties on the rental market. The Hunterbrook Media report further revealed that Millrose is making a loss on those rental properties. On this news, the price of Millrose shares fell nearly 9%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Millrose securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Millrose class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Millrose class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Millrose class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Millrose class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

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