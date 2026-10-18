INNOCN Fall Sale Brings Up To 58% Off Refurbished Gaming And Ultrawide Monitors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From October 18 through October 28, shoppers can save on the 25G2S, 40C1R and 45C1R, with selected refurbished monitors starting at just $89.99.INNOCN, a global display technology brand specializing in gaming, office, professional and ultrawide monitors, has announced its 2026 Fall Sale, running from October 18 through October 28 on the INNOCN official website.The limited-time promotion offers discounts of up to 58% off selected refurbished monitors, including models designed for competitive gaming, productivity, content creation and immersive ultrawide setups.Featured deals include the INNOCN 25G2S for $89.99, the 40C1R for $229.99 and the 45C1R without camera for $299.99.25G2S: QHD 240Hz Gaming at $89.99The refurbished INNOCN 25G2S is available during the Fall Sale for $89.99, down from $177.49.Designed for gamers who want both sharp image quality and high-refresh-rate performance, the 25G2S features a 24.5-inch QHD display with a 2560 × 1440 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz.The higher QHD resolution provides additional image detail compared with traditional Full HD gaming monitors, while the 240Hz refresh rate delivers smoother motion for fast-paced and competitive gameplay.Its compact 24.5-inch size also makes it suitable for smaller gaming setups and users who prefer a focused viewing area for esports-style titles.Key features include:24.5-inch display2560 × 1440 QHD resolutionUp to 240Hz refresh rateIPS panelFast response performanceAdaptive-Sync supportDisplayPort and HDMI connectivityDuring the Fall Sale, the 25G2S will be available for $89.99, representing a 50% discount from its listed price of $177.49.40C1R: 40-Inch Ultrawide Productivity and Entertainment at $229.99For users looking for more horizontal workspace, the refurbished INNOCN 40C1R will be available for $229.99, down from $549.99.The 40C1R features a large 40-inch 21:9 ultrawide display with a 3440 × 1440 WQHD resolution, giving users more space for side-by-side applications, longer editing timelines and multi-window workflows.Its ultrawide format can provide a cleaner alternative to traditional dual-monitor setups by eliminating the center bezel between two separate displays.The monitor also supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, allowing it to transition easily between productivity, media consumption and gaming.USB-C connectivity further expands its usefulness for laptop-based workstations by allowing compatible devices to connect to the monitor through a simplified desktop setup.Key features include:40-inch ultrawide display21:9 aspect ratio3440 × 1440 WQHD resolutionUp to 144Hz refresh rateIPS-class panelUSB-C connectivityWide color coverageAdaptive-Sync supportAdjustable standDuring the Fall Sale, the 40C1R will be available for $229.99, representing a 58% discount from its listed price of $549.99.45C1R: 45-Inch DQHD Curved Ultrawide at $299.99The refurbished INNOCN 45C1R without camera will be available for $299.99 during the promotion, down from $699.99.Built around a 45-inch 32:9 curved ultrawide display, the 45C1R is designed for users who need an expansive desktop for multitasking, creative applications, data-heavy workflows and immersive entertainment.Its 5120 × 1440 DQHD resolution provides a wide working area that can accommodate multiple applications at the same time, while the curved design helps create a more immersive viewing experience across the large display.A refresh rate of up to 120Hz provides smoother motion for both everyday use and entertainment, while USB-C connectivity allows compatible laptops to integrate more easily into the desktop setup.The 45C1R also supports productivity-focused features such as PIP/PBP and KVM functionality, making it suitable for users working across multiple devices.Key features include:45-inch curved ultrawide display32:9 aspect ratio5120 × 1440 DQHD resolutionUp to 120Hz refresh rate1500R curvatureWide color coverageUSB-C connectivityPIP/PBP supportKVM functionalityMulti-device connectivityDuring the Fall Sale, the 45C1R without camera will be available for $299.99, representing a 57% discount from its listed price of $699.99.More Options for Different Work and Gaming SetupsThe three featured models are designed for different types of users and desktop environments.The 25G2S focuses on high-refresh-rate gaming in a compact form factor, while the 40C1R offers a wider workspace for users balancing productivity, creative work and entertainment.For users who need significantly more horizontal screen space, the 45C1R provides a 32:9 DQHD format designed for large-scale multitasking and immersive viewing.By including multiple display sizes and form factors in the Fall Sale, INNOCN is offering users the flexibility to choose a monitor based on their own gaming, work and entertainment requirements.Refurbished Displays at Reduced PricesThe featured products in the Fall Sale are part of INNOCN's refurbished monitor lineup.Each model provides access to specifications such as QHD and DQHD resolution, high refresh rates, ultrawide formats and USB-C connectivity at a lower price point than the corresponding listed price.The promotion gives users an opportunity to upgrade their existing monitor setup or build a new workspace at a reduced cost during the limited campaign period.Pricing and AvailabilityThe INNOCN Fall Sale runs from October 18 through October 28, 2026.Featured promotional pricing includes:INNOCN 25G2S: $89.99, regularly $177.49, 50% offINNOCN 40C1R: $229.99, regularly $549.99, 58% offINNOCN 45C1R without camera: $299.99, regularly $699.99, 57% offThe promotional prices are available through the INNOCN official online store during the campaign period, while supplies last.25G2S:40C1R:45C1R:About INNOCNFounded in 2014, INNOCN is a global display technology brand focused on the research, development and manufacturing of monitors and display solutions.Its product portfolio includes gaming, office, professional, ultrawide, Mini LED, OLED and portable displays, serving users across productivity, content creation, entertainment and gaming.Through continued investment in display technology, modern connectivity and ergonomic design, INNOCN develops monitor solutions for a wide range of work and entertainment environments.

Lexie Xu

HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

+86 175 0300 1737

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INNOCN Fall Sale Brings Up to 58% Off Refurbished Gaming and Ultrawide Monitors News Provided By HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED October 18, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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