Amit Shah Slams AAP Over Punjab Drug Crisis, To Meet Victims' Families

Shah to Meet Families of Anti-Drug Activists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of pushing Punjab into a drug crisis and said he would meet the families of people who recently lost their lives after raising their voices against drug smugglers. Shah said he would meet the families in Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur on Tuesday, October 20.

Blames AAP's 'Patronage' for Crisis

In a post on X, Shah wrote,”The Aam Aadmi Party government has left no stone unturned in pushing Punjab into the quagmire of drugs, as a result of which countless families have had to lose their children. I will meet the families of those individuals who, under the patronage of the 'AAP' government, have recently had to sacrifice their lives for raising their voices against the smugglers peddling white powder, on Tuesday (October 20) in Mansa, Sangrur, and Gurdaspur.”

Shah said the grief of the families who had lost their loved ones could not be expressed in words. He added that attempts to suppress voices raised against the drug trade would not succeed and that the people of Punjab would give a befitting reply.“The grief of what these families have lost cannot be expressed in words. The attempts to suppress the voices rising against this black trade of drugs will never succeed, and the people of Punjab will give a befitting reply to this,” he further wrote.

Centre Vows Action Against Smugglers

He further said the Government of India would take action against drug smugglers and work to free Punjab and the rest of the country from the drug trade.“The Government of India will selectively put the drug smugglers behind bars and will ensure the entire country, including Punjab, is freed from this black trade of drugs,” he said.

MLA Echoes Concerns Over Drug Menace

Earlier, Pargat Singh, Member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, also raised serious concerns over the growing drug menace in Punjab, questioning the state government's response to incidents of alleged drug trafficking, violence, and medical drug abuse. "What happened in Mansa is happening across Punjab! Drug traffickers are emboldened by alleged political and police patronage. In Sri Hargobindpur Sahib, three young men were attacked with weapons by drug traffickers. In Ludhiana, 30-year-old Sahil reportedly died after consuming medical drugs,” Singh said on X.(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)