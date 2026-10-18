Tiger Shroff Firing: CM Fadnavis Orders Swift Probe, 15 Teams Formed
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the Mumbai Police Commissioner to inquire about the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. He instructed the Police Commissioner to conduct a swift investigation and take strict action against those responsible, as per CMO Sources.
Police Launch Investigation
The Mumbai Police have formed a total of 15 teams to investigate the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. Two people were injured in the firing, one of whom is Tiger Shroff's driver, Firdosh, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm
Details of the Attack
According to Mumbai police, three to four rounds were fired at actor Tiger Shroff's car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. A large crowd had gathered to see him. Several rounds were fired at his car from within the crowd. Tiger Shroff was not hit by any bullets.
The forensic team has collected evidence from the spot. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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