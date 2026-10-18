Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Tiger Shroff Firing: CM Fadnavis Orders Swift Probe, 15 Teams Formed

Tiger Shroff Firing: CM Fadnavis Orders Swift Probe, 15 Teams Formed


Date: 2026-10-18 12:45:29

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the Mumbai Police Commissioner to inquire about the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. He instructed the Police Commissioner to conduct a swift investigation and take strict action against those responsible, as per CMO Sources.

Police Launch Investigation

The Mumbai Police have formed a total of 15 teams to investigate the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. Two people were injured in the firing, one of whom is Tiger Shroff's driver, Firdosh, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm

Details of the Attack

According to Mumbai police, three to four rounds were fired at actor Tiger Shroff's car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. A large crowd had gathered to see him. Several rounds were fired at his car from within the crowd. Tiger Shroff was not hit by any bullets.

The forensic team has collected evidence from the spot. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN18102026007385015968ID1111827255


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search