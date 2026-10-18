“I Sold All My Things”: Brazilian Man Travels 1,200 Miles To Meet Tiktok Girlfriend, Discovers She Was AI-Generated

A 49-year-old Brazilian man who sold his belongings to travel more than 1,200 miles in search of love was left devastated after discovering that the woman he hoped to marry did not exist. Edimar Martins, a bricklayer from Maranhão in northeastern Brazil, believed he had found a potential life partner through social media. However, his journey ended in disappointment when he learnt that the woman was an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated character.

The incident highlights the risks of online relationships involving fabricated identities, particularly when people develop emotional attachments without verifying the identity of the person behind a profile.

Brazilian Man Sells Belongings To Meet Online Girlfriend

Martins reportedly came across a social media profile featuring a woman named Jessica Oliveira in 2020. Believing she was real, he eventually decided to travel to meet the woman he had grown attached to online.

According to Martins, he sold his possessions on October 9 to pay for a bus journey to Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais in southeastern Brazil. He arrived in the city on October 11, hoping to meet the woman he believed could become his wife.

Reflecting on the sacrifices he had made, Martins said he had sold everything he owned to finance the trip. However, his hopes were dashed when he failed to find the woman.

He eventually approached a local radio station for assistance, only to be told that the woman he was searching for did not exist.

AI-Generated Farm Girl Promised Financial Support

The woman Martins believed he was travelling to meet appeared in videos posted on a TikTok account reportedly followed by around 300,000 people. The account, @JessicaFazendeira, featured an AI-generated character who portrayed herself as a woman seeking a partner to live with her on a farm.

In one video that was later deleted, the character claimed she wanted a companion whom she could welcome to her property and support financially. She also promised that he would no longer need to work.

These claims may have contributed to Martins' belief that the online persona was genuine. However, the account's popularity and the realistic appearance of its videos did not mean that the woman depicted in them was real.

Account Owner Admits Woman Was Created Using AI

The person behind the TikTok account later addressed the controversy in a video, acknowledging that the character had been created using artificial intelligence. The account owner also denied having communicated directly with Martins or personally inviting him to travel to Belo Horizonte.

According to the statement, the account was created to generate engagement for commercial purposes. The person behind it also said the situation had come as a surprise.

The revelation confirmed that the online personality Martins had believed to be his potential partner was fictional. The incident also highlights how AI-generated characters can create misleading impressions when presented as real people on social media.

Brazilian Man Seeks Help After Running Out Of Money

After failing to find the woman, Martins reportedly ran out of money and approached Belo Horizonte City Hall for assistance. He spoke to a social worker and explained that he had travelled a considerable distance in the hope of finding a romantic partner because he was tired of being alone.

He subsequently received assistance to return home. The journey left him facing emotional distress and financial difficulties after he sold his belongings to pay for the trip.

Speaking about his experience, Martins described the sadness and discouragement he felt after discovering that the relationship he had believed in was based on a fictional identity.

Man Remains Hopeful Of Finding Love

Despite the disappointment, Martins has not given up on finding a romantic partner. He is reportedly staying with a family member and has expressed his intention to return to Belo Horizonte in the hope of meeting someone with whom he can build a future.

His experience serves as a reminder to exercise caution when forming relationships online, particularly when a person's identity cannot be independently verified. As AI-generated images and videos become increasingly convincing, it can be difficult for social media users to distinguish genuine profiles from fictional personas.

The incident also underscores the importance of verifying online identities before making significant financial or personal decisions based on digital relationships.