Eight Dead, 12 Injured As Car Runs Over Workers In Punjab's Sangrur: What Led To The Accident? Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Eight workers died and 12 others were injured after a car ran over them on Lehragaga-Jakhal road in the Sangrur district of Punjab on Sunday, PTI reported citing police authorities.

A group of more than 20 workers enrolled under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) were engaged in some work in the area when the incident occurred. Some of them were also reportedly sitting on the road.

This is when the speeding car coming from the direction of Jakhal mowed down the group.

The driver then went on to abandon the vehicle and flee from the spot, PTI reported citing Superintendent of Police Palwinder Singh.

Five workers died at the spoy while the injured were taken to a hospital nearby. Some are said to be in critical condition.

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The car, which was a sedan as per a report by NDTV, lost control and slammed into the group of workers. The car's model has been identified as a Chevrolet Optra Magnum. The driver has been identified as Raidhrana village's Pargat Singh Kala, as per the report.

Among the victims, six were women - Karmjeet Kaur, Niki, Sarbjeet Kaur, Ranjeet Kaur, Karmjeet, and Rani Kaur, and two were men - Jivan Singh and Des Raj.

Politicians react

Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, the local MLA, expressed grief over the incident, PTI reported.

He said the injured are being provided medical treatment, and assured all possible help from the government for the victims. Ambulances have been deployed to shift bodies, he said.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, too, condoled the death of workers. "The tragic incident that occurred with women labourers working under MGNREGA near the village of Alisher in Lehra is extremely sad. In this hour of grief, heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give strength to the families to bear this loss," Cheema was quoted as saying by PTI.

Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed grief over the deaths. "Deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Lehra where eight MGNREGA workers were mowed down by a speeding car, leaving several injured. This is heartbreaking.

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"These are the poorest workers who toil hard to earn a living. I urge the administration to ensure immediate medical aid for the injured, sternest action against those responsible and adequate compensation for the families of the deceased. May the departed souls rest in peace," the Ludhiana MP said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, also expressed grief over the tragic incident. "The tragic loss of eight MGNREGA workers in Lehra after being struck by a speeding vehicle is deeply distressing. Several others have also sustained injuries in this horrific incident.

My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may the injured recover soon," he said.

With PTI inputs