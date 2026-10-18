Exemplary Eritrean Farmer Honored As One Of Food And Agriculture Organization (FAO)'S Women Heroes

The Public Relations Division of the Ministry of Agriculture reported that exemplary Eritrean farmer Ms. Rozina Mebrahtom was honored as one of the“FAO 100 Women Heroes 2026” by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Italy, on 16 October 2026, in connection with World Food Day celebrations.

Ms. Rozina was selected from among over 600 exemplary women from 131 countries, becoming one of the 100 honorees and a source of pride for Eritrea in general and Eritrean women farmers in particular.

According to information obtained from the Food and Agriculture Organization, Ms. Rozina earned this recognition for her ability to restore land, conserve natural resources, and champion organic farming. She made intensive efforts to transform rugged, barren, saline land unsuitable for cultivation into fertile and productive agricultural land.

The report further stated that she demonstrated these achievements through her commitment to environmental responsibility, sustainable agriculture, food security, and improved livelihoods, making a significant impact on agricultural and food systems.

Ms. Rozina Mebrahtom is an exemplary farmer engaged in integrated farming, including crop and vegetable production and livestock development, in Mesalih, in the Tekondae administrative area, Adi Keih sub-zone, Southern Region.

It is recalled that Ms. Rozina also received an award at the National Potato Conference held in Asmara in 2022 for the high yield of selected potato seeds achieved on her farm.

Ms. Rozina explained that her husband began the farming venture. After he passed away 12 years ago, she and her children spent ten years hauling sand, fertile soil, and manure from other locations to transform the site into fertile agricultural land.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.