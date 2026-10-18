Manipur CM Urges Peace, Harmony Amid Unrest In Some Hill Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 18 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday acknowledged that some areas in the hill districts continue to experience unrest and appealed to all sections of society to spread the message of peace and harmony, particularly in the violence-affected hill areas.

The Chief Minister appealed the Catholic Church leaders, teachers and students to spread messages of peace and harmony among the people, particularly in the hill areas affected by the unrest.

Khemchand Singh on Sunday inaugurated the Catholic Valley Schools' Sports and Literary Meet at Catholic School, at Canchipur in Imphal, under the theme "Together for a Peaceful Manipur".

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that student life is the foundation of an individual's future, as it plays a crucial role in shaping one's character, aspirations and life goals.

He added that the theme of the programme is highly meaningful and relevant in the present situation of Manipur.

Referring to the prevailing situation in the state, the Chief Minister acknowledged that some areas in the hill districts continue to experience unrest and emphasised that collective efforts are essential to restore peace and strengthen mutual understanding among different communities.

He also said that students are among the worst affected during the ethnic conflict, as their academic activities were disrupted.

Bandhs (shutdown) and blockades not only severely affected students' education but also cause immense hardship to daily wage earners and other sections of society who depend on their daily earnings for survival, he noted.

Khemchand Singh stressed the need for Manipur to progress alongside the rest of the country, saying that continued disruptions could adversely affect the future of the younger generation.

Referring to the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047" envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister called upon the people to work collectively towards achieving the goal of a developed India, with Manipur contributing actively to the nation's progress.

Urging the people to move beyond the unfortunate incidents of the past, Khemchand Singh appealed to all communities to embrace the spirit of forgiveness, reconciliation and mutual understanding.

He stressed the importance of living together in peace and harmony and working collectively towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous Manipur.

During the programme, 13 Catholic Valley Schools attained the programme.