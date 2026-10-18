Netevia & Defyne Combine Forces To Accelerate ISO Channel Growth Through Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Netevia today announced the completion of its strategic combination with Defyne Payments (“Defyne”), uniting two complementary forces in the merchant services and financial technology ecosystem. This partnership brings together Defyne's robust partner relationships and merchant services expertise with Netevia's advanced payment technology, operational infrastructure, and financial services capabilities. The combined platform is designed to provide independent sales organizations (ISOs) and independent sales agents with an expanded, powerful suite of solutions to attract merchants, strengthen existing relationships, and drive sustainable business growth.

As part of this partnership combination, Duayne Haskett, Defyne's former Chief Executive Officer, will become Netevia's Chief Revenue Officer. Haskett brings more than two decades of extensive merchant acquiring experience, with a deep background spanning sales-channel development, operations, and partner engagement. His proven track record of building and supporting ISO and agent relationships will directly inform and accelerate Netevia's next phase of nationwide channel expansion.

“Defyne is an exceptional strategic fit for Netevia because we share an unwavering commitment to helping our partners build successful, sustainable businesses,” said Vlad Sadovskiy, Chief Executive Officer of Netevia.“Bringing Defyne into Netevia is about much more than expanding our market reach-it is about combining talented people, strong relationships, and cutting-edge technology to deliver unmatched value to the ISO community. Duayne is a visionary leader who intimately understands this channel and what partners need to succeed, and his decades of industry experience make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team.”

Reflecting on the partnership, Duayne Haskett noted,“Joining forces with Netevia represents an exciting new chapter for Defyne and the partners who have helped build our business over the years. Our core focus has always been on providing partners with the relationships, service, and tools necessary to thrive. Becoming part of Netevia allows us to amplify that foundation with a broader platform and enhanced resources. As Chief Revenue Officer, I look forward to working closely with the Netevia team to expand our ISO channel and empower our partners to capture new opportunities.”

The transaction was funded through an extension of Netevia's existing credit facility with WhiteHorse Capital, This financing builds upon Netevia's established, strong relationship with WhiteHorse Capital, which previously provided the senior secured credit facility supporting the company's continuous growth.

With Defyne fully integrated into Netevia, the combined organization remains dedicated to maintaining an uncompromising focus on partner service, merchant success, and long-term revenue growth.

About Netevia:

Netevia is a financial technology company providing payment acceptance, business management tools, and access to banking services for merchants, ISOs, independent sales agents, and software partners. Its platform combines in-person and online payments, integrated software, and financial services capabilities to help businesses manage operations and grow. Netevia is a financial technology company, not a bank; banking services are provided through partner banks.

About Defyne Payments:

Defyne Payments is a merchant services and payment technology company founded in 2017. Through its payment solutions and proprietary Privvy platform, Defyne supports merchants, ISOs, and independent software vendors with a core focus on flexible technology, responsive service, and long-term partnerships.

Media Team

NETEVIA

+1 877-610-4729

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Netevia & Defyne Combine Forces to Accelerate ISO Channel Growth Through Strategic Partnership News Provided By NETEVIA October 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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