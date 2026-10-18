James Sullivan To Represent Primeprix Capital Inc At London Energy & Finance Summit

James Sullivan to Engage with Global Leaders on Energy Transition, Clean Energy Investment, and Financial Technology Innovation

NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PrimePrix Capital Inc formally announced today that James Sullivan will represent the firm at an upcoming international energy and finance summit in London, United Kingdom. The summit brings together senior decision-makers from the energy, financial, technology, industrial, and government sectors to engage in in-depth discussions surrounding key topics, including European energy transition, clean energy investment, power infrastructure, industrial supply chains, energy security, and financial technology innovation.

The summit agenda focuses primarily on how Europe can achieve a balance among ensuring energy supply security, controlling transition costs, and attaining long-term low-carbon development, while further promoting the collaborative development of global capital, cutting-edge technologies, and real-world industries.

Ahead of the summit, James Sullivan stated:

"The energy transition is no longer merely an environmental or industrial topic; it is becoming an important financial variable that profoundly influences capital flows, corporate valuations, and global asset allocation. Future professional investment research requires a simultaneous understanding of macroeconomic trends, supply chain dynamics, technological progress pathways, and regulatory compliance environments. By participating in this summit, we hope to gain deeper insights into leading institutional perspectives on the convergence trends of energy, finance, and technology, while actively exploring potential research collaboration opportunities."

At the same time, PrimePrix Capital Inc is continuously advancing its research work on real-world assets (RWA) and digital assets in its business research initiatives. This research focuses closely on asset titling, custody arrangements, compliance frameworks, transaction settlement mechanisms, liquidity management, and risk isolation mechanisms during the digitization process of traditional financial assets. The objective is to thoroughly explore potential pathways for establishing more stable, transparent, and compliant connections between traditional financial assets and underlying blockchain infrastructure.

Through its participation in this summit, PrimePrix Capital Inc aims to strengthen professional exchanges with global energy corporations, financial institutions, technology enterprises, and policy research organizations. The firm plans to continue monitoring developments in energy transition and financial technology, providing research reference for its future global-market research, strategic collaboration, and asset-allocation analysis.

About PrimePrix Capital Inc

PrimePrix Capital Inc conducts global-market research, investment-strategy analysis, and financial-technology research, with attention to equities, bonds, foreign exchange, commodities, digital assets, and real-world assets (RWA). Through macroeconomic research, asset-allocation analysis, quantitative-model research, and risk-management frameworks, the company provides research support for investment decision-making and long-term strategic development. For more information, please visit the official website: PrimePrix Capital Inc.

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PrimePrix Capital Inc

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James Sullivan to Represent PrimePrix Capital Inc at London Energy & Finance Summit News Provided By Veridiastrategic October 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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