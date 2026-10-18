Haryana: Two Youths Detained For Attacking J&K Bus Over Parking Row

Haryana Police have detained two local youths following a violent altercation in Karnal district that targeted a Jammu and Kashmir-registered passenger bus, prompting an official intervention from the J-K administration. The incident unfolded outside a hotel within the Bhutana police station's jurisdiction.

Police Detail Altercation

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rajeev Kumar, what began as a routine argument over parking quickly escalated into physical violence. "Yesterday, on October 17, 2026, at around 10:00 PM, the Karnal District Police Control Room received information regarding an altercation and the shattering of bus windows at the Divine Star Hotel, located within the jurisdiction of the Bhutana Police Station. Upon arriving at the scene, the local police verified the facts and determined that the incident stemmed from a parking dispute between the driver of a bus (bearing a J & K registration number) and some local youths travelling in a car,” the DSP said.

DSP Kumar stated that two youths, identified as Mohit and Sawan, inflicted injuries on a passenger on board and pelted the vehicle with bricks, shattering its windows. Although patrolling officers urged the occupants to register an official complaint on the spot, the travellers declined and chose to continue their journey.“During the altercation, two local youths, Mohit and Sawan, inflicted injuries on a passenger aboard the bus and used bricks to smash the bus windows. Although the police requested that the injured passenger and those on the bus file a formal complaint, they chose not to do so, and the bus proceeded toward its destination," he said.

Arrests Made After Formal Complaint

The DSP further confirmed that the youths who were involved have been detained, and the car used in the incident has also been seized“However, following a formal written complaint submitted by the owner of a local dhaba (eatery), an FIR has been registered. The two youths involved, Mohit and Sawan, have been detained by the police, and the car used in the incident has also been seized. The local police assure you that no other criminal offences occurred during this incident. The local police remain committed to ensuring your safety and maintaining law and order," he said.

J & K Government Intervenes

The attack drew high-level concern on Sunday, with the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's Office confirming that it has officially taken up the matter with the Haryana government to ensure the safety and security of travellers commuting along the route. On Sunday, the Office of the Chief Minister, Jammu and Kashmir, said it has taken up with the Haryana government the“unfortunate incident” involving a J & K-bound bus that was attacked in Haryana's Karnal district.

According to the driver, the attackers broke a window of the bus. The bus has since reached Jammu and is on its way to Srinagar.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said,“The Chief Minister's Office has taken up the unfortunate incident involving a J & K-bound bus with the Government of Haryana, conveying concern for the safety and well-being of the passengers.”“The Haryana administration has assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law. The J & K Government stands with the affected passengers and is closely monitoring the situation,” the CMO added. (ANI)

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