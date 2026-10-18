Another Gold Medal For Azerbaijan At Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Azerbaijani athletes have won another gold medal at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.
This was reflected in the release by Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.
Seljan Mahsudova and Maqsud Mahsudov claimed gold in the mixed synchronized event, scoring 51.510 points.
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