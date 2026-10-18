Egypt's National Defense Council Decides To Support Saudi Security

MENAFN - IANS) Cairo, Oct 18 (IANS) Egypt's National Defence Council decided on Sunday, during a meeting chaired by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to provide Saudi Arabia with "all necessary and possible" forms of support to defend the kingdom's security and stability, the Egyptian presidency said, amid continued attacks by Yemen's Houthi group against Saudi Arabia.

The council pledged to help safeguard the kingdom's resources, territorial integrity and Islamic holy sites, according to the presidency's statement.

Meanwhile, it decided to continue and intensify political and diplomatic efforts, in coordination with relevant regional and international parties, to contribute to "de-escalating tensions across the entire region and achieving peaceful resolutions to ongoing regional crises."

The council said Saudi national security is closely linked to Egyptian and Arab national security, adding that the "escalating" attacks against the Kingdom were unacceptable, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the parliament speaker, prime minister, defense minister, foreign minister, interior minister, intelligence chief and senior military commanders.

On Saturday, Sisi said Egypt was prepared to take "any measures" requested by Saudi Arabia to defend the kingdom's security and sovereignty, but stressed that such action "requires parliamentary approval."

He called for an emergency parliamentary session to authorize intervention if requested, while stressing that he was speaking "strictly in terms of defense" rather than waging war.

His remarks came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with both sides exchanging strikes in recent days.

Fierce fighting erupted near Yemen's strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait on Sunday as government forces launched a fresh offensive against Houthi positions in the area, a government military official told Xinhua.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said units from the Giants Brigades and Nation Shield Forces advanced from several directions to seize key Houthi-held positions overlooking approaches to the strait.

Heavy clashes were raging as Houthi fighters resisted the advance from fortified positions and trenches, the official said, adding that extensive minefields had complicated the government forces' push.

"The fighting is among the fiercest we have seen in the area," the official said. "The Houthis are heavily entrenched, and our forces are trying to break through their defensive lines."

–IANS

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