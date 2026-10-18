Seljan Mahsudova Wins Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Seljan Mahsudova won the gold medal in the individual event at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany, scoring 55.540 points.
This was reflected in the release by Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation..
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