Shots Fired At Tiger Shroff's Car In Mumbai Actor Safe, Police Say

Shots Fired at Tiger Shroff's Car

Three to four rounds were fired at actor Tiger Shroff's car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle on Sunday, police said. A large crowd had gathered to see him. Several rounds were fired at his car from within the crowd.

Tiger Shroff was not hit by any bullets, according to the Mumbai Police. The firing incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station. Tiger Shroff is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries. Further investigation is underway.

Social Media Post Claims Responsibility

Meanwhile, a purported social media post claiming responsibility for the firing incident has surfaced online. "Those in Mumbai Industry Who Work With Salman Khan and Don't Listen to Us Will Meet the Same Fate," the unverified post stated. The authenticity of the post and its alleged connection to the firing incident remain unverified.

Link to Salman Khan Firing Case

Earlier in 2024, a case was registered against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident outside the house of actor Salman Khan, police said. The police said that Anmol Bishnoi, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, wrote about the firing incident on Facebook and used threatening language.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)