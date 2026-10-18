SA Vs AUS, 2Nd Test: Boland's Double Strike Rocks SA Before Rain

Persistent rain washed out most of the opening day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park, with only 12.2 overs possible on Sunday. South Africa were 20/2 at stumps after Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Australia pacer Scott Boland struck twice in quick succession to put the hosts under pressure before rain returned and prevented any further play. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was unbeaten on four, while Marques Ackerman was batting on five when play was called off for the day.

The opening session began after a delay of nearly two hours due to rain and wet conditions. Australia initially struggled to find their rhythm, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood unable to make an early breakthrough as South Africa negotiated the opening overs.

Stumps On Day 1! ️ Rain has the final say at Dafabet St George's Park, with play abandoned for the day in the second Dafabet Test. #TheProteas end the day on 20/2 after 12.2 overs, with play set to resume tomorrow at 09:45. #Unbreakable #SAvAUS - Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 18, 2026

Boland's Double Strike Rocks South Africa

However, Boland changed the complexion of the innings after coming into the attack. He first dismissed opener Aiden Markram with a delivery that swung back in to breach his defence, before removing David Bedingham for a duck on the very next ball, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey completing the catch.

The double strike left South Africa reeling at 12/2, with Australia exploiting the movement available in the conditions. Boland finished the day with figures of 2/5 from 3.2 overs, including two maiden overs.

Early Stumps and Day 2 Preview

Bavuma and Ackerman attempted to steady the innings, but persistent rain interrupted play again. Despite hopes of a resumption, the weather failed to improve sufficiently, forcing the umpires to call stumps early.

South Africa made several changes to their playing XI for the second Test, with Ackerman making his debut and Kagiso Rabada returning to the side. The hosts will need their remaining batters to build a substantial partnership when play resumes on Day 2.

Australia, meanwhile, will look to capitalise on their early breakthroughs after making a positive start with the ball. The visitors entered the contest following a victory in the opening Test in Durban and will aim to strengthen their position in the series.

Play on Day 2 is scheduled to begin 15 minutes earlier than usual, at 9:45 am local time. However, further rain is forecast in Gqeberha, raising concerns over the amount of cricket possible on the second day. (ANI)

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