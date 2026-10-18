AI Adoption Sees Junior Tech Hiring At Anthropic Fall From 27% To 9%

Sharp Decline in Junior Technical Hiring

The share of junior technical positions in hiring at artificial intelligence company Anthropic has fallen sharply from 27 per cent to just 9 per cent as growing adoption of AI tools changes recruitment priorities and reduces demand for entry-level technical roles, according to a research report by the company. The findings highlight how AI adoption could reshape employment opportunities for fresh graduates and early-career technology professionals, even as companies continue to expand their overall workforce.

In its technical research report titled "How Employment is Changing at Anthropic," The Anthropic Institute said, "The share of junior-level employees in technical departments at Anthropic slipped from 21% to 14% since early 2025. The proportion of junior technical hires fell even faster, from 27% to 9%." The report, based on internal employment, hiring and productivity data along with 17 employee interviews, found that engineering and research teams had reduced their emphasis on lower-level technical recruitment by April 2026. It stated, "Around a third of ML and a fifth of SWE managers reported hiring less due to AI."

AI Boosts Productivity, Automates Tasks

The shift comes as AI agents increasingly take over tasks traditionally performed by employees, particularly coding, debugging and other routine technical work. According to the report, by August 2026, AI agents directed by employees were working six times as many hours as their human counterparts. The report said, "By August the agents worked 6 times as many hours as their human handlers."

This increased AI adoption has also been accompanied by significant productivity gains. Code commits per engineer rose to five times their level six months earlier, while employees in sales, legal and finance functions also recorded higher output. However, the report cautioned that increased output does not necessarily translate into better business results, and that AI adoption alone cannot explain every productivity improvement.

Changing Recruitment Priorities

The changing nature of work is also influencing recruitment decisions, with hiring managers increasingly prioritising independent judgment, adaptability and the ability to use AI tools over narrow technical expertise. The report observed, "Increasingly, hiring managers assess applicants based on their judgment and commitment, rather than the domain-specific skills and execution automated by AI tools."

Broader Employment Concerns and Policy Recommendations

Despite the declining share of junior technical positions, Anthropic's overall workforce has continued to expand, with technical hiring also growing in absolute terms. However, the findings raise broader concerns about entry-level employment as companies increasingly automate routine tasks.

Acknowledging the challenge, the report stated, "Employment protections for incumbents will not benefit those not hired to begin with." It added that government policies supporting worker retraining and income protection would be necessary to address the wider employment disruptions caused by AI. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)