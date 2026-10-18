Tiger Shroff Safe After Firing Incident Reported In Mumbai's Juhu

A firing incident has been reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station in Mumbai. However, the police statement confirmed that Tiger Shroff was safe and had not suffered any gunshot injuries. " A firing incident has been reported under Juhu Police Station. Actor Tiger Shroff is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries. Further investigation is underway," according to Mumbai Police

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the firing incident are awaited. Mumbai Police have confirmed that the actor is safe, while the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Tiger Shroff's Recent Work

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was last seen in A Harsha's 'Baaghi 4', which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu movie is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. (ANI)

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