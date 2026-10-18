Dhami: Rahul Gandhi Orchestrating Conspiracy To Disrupt Economy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party of orchestrating a deliberate conspiracy to disrupt the national economy and undermine Sanatan traditions during the festive season.

Addressing the media ahead of Navami and Vijayadashami, Dhami claimed that the opposition is intentionally attempting to destabilise the country by encouraging disruptive protests that target businesses during peak festival trading periods "It appears that Mr Rahul Gandhi and his entire party have made a deliberate choice: to insult Hindu deities, oppose the 'Sanatan' tradition, and sow instability within the country. They seem intent on fueling the kind of anarchic movements seen in Bangladesh. They simply cannot bear to witness the nation's progress. We are approaching Diwali, a major Hindu festival, following Vijayadashami and the ongoing Navratri celebrations,” Dhami told reporters.

Dhami details 'calculated conspiracy' to disrupt economy

The Chief Minister asserted that strategic roadblocks and street agitations are being engineered to strangle commerce when local merchants and traders rely most on consumer activity. He said,“During this period, the entire business community looks forward to a prosperous season. There is a calculated conspiracy afoot: to create obstacles such as blocking roads or staging protests precisely when traders stand to gain the most. By causing disruptions to public movement and hindering commerce, they are actively damaging the economy.”

'Will take strict action': CM Dhami warns against disruptions

Warning that law enforcement in Uttarakhand will act decisively against any breakdown in public order, Dhami assured citizens that festive celebrations across the state, including Navratri, Vijayadashami, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, will remain protected from political disruptions. He said,“The business community is well aware that this is being orchestrated under the leadership of Mr Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. However, in Uttarakhand, we have made it clear: anyone who takes the law into their own hands will face strict action. We are committed to ensuring that our business community and our various festivals, including Vijayadashami, Navratri, Diwali, Bhaiya Dooj, Govardhan Puja, and Chhath Puja remain unaffected. We even declared a public holiday on Ram Navami, as it is a deeply sacred festival for us..."

CM extends festival greetings

Marking the regional festivities, Dhami extended his greetings to the public and said, "Tomorrow is Navami, and the day after is Vijayadashami; it is in this context that Hanuman Chowk is being inaugurated. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the people of this region. May the blessings of Lord Ram, Lord Shankar, and Lord Hanuman be upon us all. May these blessings extend to every family throughout the state..."

Traders slam protests amid festive season

The remarks come after traders and business owners from multiple districts slammed the ongoing demonstrations, occurring during peak trading time. Meanwhile, business owners from major commercial districts have warned that the ongoing demonstrations coincide with the peak festive trading window, including Navratri and Diwali, jeopardising an operational cycle that typically accounts for the vast majority of annual merchant revenues.

Amid the ongoing protests in Delhi, wholesale hubs, which depend heavily on merchants and retail buyers travelling from across the country, have been severely impacted by transit blocks and security cordons.

Supreme Court refuses urgent directions

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court refused urgent directions against the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Central Park, Connaught Place, amid traders' concerns over loss of business during the festive season.“We hope better sense will prevail,” said a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi while urging that people not be inconvenienced. The apex court said it would take up the matter on October 26, after the Dussehra vacation. (ANI)

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