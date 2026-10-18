“It Tastes Like Fire”: American Woman Tries Fire Paan In India, Video Goes Viral

A video of an American woman trying fire paan for the first time in India has caught the attention of social media users. Shared by an Indian woman on Instagram, the clip captures her friend's reaction to the unusual paan preparation, which is set alight before being placed in the mouth. The experience has sparked curiosity among viewers, with users discussing the woman's reaction and praising the creator for sharing a positive glimpse of India's food culture.

American Woman Tries Fire Paan for the First Time

The video, shared by Instagram creator @meghamitch, features the text,“Americans trying fire paan in India.”

In the caption, the creator wrote,“My American friend tried FIRE PAAN for the first time! Would you dare to put something ON FIRE in your mouth?”

In the clip, the Indian woman takes her American friend to try fire paan. After the experience, she asks her friend whether she is hurt.

The woman replies,“I am not hurt. It tastes like fire and a lot of other things.”

The creator can then be heard addressing her friend's daughter, saying,“Ellie, your mother is fine. She loves it, I guess.”

Social Media Users React to the Viral Video

The unusual food experience prompted several reactions from viewers, with some sharing their own experiences and others asking about the location.

One user commented:“Hahah this was me. Great to experience for the first time.”

Another user commented:“Is this from Indore? Love the fire pan!!”

A third user wrote:“Thank you for spreading positive videos about India”

Fire Paan Draws Attention Online

Fire paan has attracted attention on social media because of its dramatic preparation and the reactions of first-time tasters. Videos featuring visitors trying unfamiliar Indian foods often generate curiosity and conversations about regional food traditions.

The clip featuring the American woman's first experience has added to that online interest, with viewers responding to her candid reaction and the creator's light-hearted commentary.