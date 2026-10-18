25Th WPC Energy Congress Breaks Record In Riyadh, Drawing 33,000+ Registrations

The 25th WPC Energy Congress has achieved a historic milestone in Riyadh, recording the highest registrations in the Congress's 93-year history, with 33,000+ registrations, participation from 135 countries and 489 media attendees recorded.

Hosted in Saudi Arabia for the first time, the landmark gathering has brought together energy ministers, industry leaders, policymakers, investors and experts from around the world under the theme“Pathways to an Energy Future for All.” The record-breaking turnout reflects the Congress's global significance and the growing importance of international dialogue on energy security, resilience, investment and innovation.

A Historic Milestone for Global Energy Dialogue

The unprecedented attendance marks a defining moment in WPC Energy's history, reflecting the scale of international participation and the breadth of discussions taking place in Riyadh.

Throughout the Congress, government representatives, industry executives and technical experts have examined the policies, technologies and investments shaping the future of energy.

Discussions have addressed strengthening energy security, building resilient systems and advancing practical solutions that respond to the differing priorities and development needs of countries worldwide.

The Congress has also provided a platform for international partnerships, knowledge exchange and engagement across the global energy value chain.

Energy Security, Investment and Innovation Among Congress Priorities

The Congress was officially inaugurated by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, alongside Pedro Miras, President of WPC Energy.

Ministerial dialogues explored the future of energy, global oil and gas markets, and the priorities underpinning Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 transformation.

The Congress programme has addressed a broad range of topics, including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, transport technologies, financing, energy efficiency and resilient infrastructure.

The Congress also marked a milestone in industry recognition, honouring Vicki Hollub as the first woman to receive WPC Energy's prestigious Dewhurst Award.

From Global Dialogue to Practical Cooperation

A central theme throughout the Congress has been translating dialogue into tangible outcomes, investment and international partnerships.

The Congress has also provided a platform for cooperation agreements and initiatives aimed at advancing energy development and innovation.

Innovation, Emerging Talent and Saudi Heritage

The inaugural Energy Hackathon highlighted the next generation of energy innovators, recognising six winning teams across three categories: Operational Efficiency, Transformative Innovation and Intelligent Control.

The nationwide competition attracted more than 6,700 registered participants from over 40 Saudi cities, connecting emerging talent with industry expertise and opportunities to develop innovative solutions.

Beyond the conference programme, Saudi Night welcomed international delegates to the Saudi Pavilion at Boulevard World, offering an immersive introduction to the Kingdom's cultural heritage.

Five regional zones showcased traditional performances, crafts, workshops and regional cuisine, celebrating Saudi Arabia's cultural diversity and hospitality.

Advancing Arab and International Energy Cooperation

Alongside the Congress and as part of Riyadh Energy Week, Riyadh hosted the 16th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity on 12 October 2026. Chaired by Saudi Arabia, the meeting brought together Arab electricity and energy ministers, the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and relevant Arab organisations.

Discussions covered progress on signing and ratifying the two agreements governing the Arab Common Electricity Market, a pilot electricity exchange project involving Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan, renewable energy, energy efficiency and cooperation on clean hydrogen, supporting electricity grid integration and energy security across the Arab region.

The virtual inauguration of the 17th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM17) and the 11th Mission Innovation Ministerial (MI-11) further reinforced the wider programme of international energy cooperation associated with Riyadh's energy events.

The Congress also witnessed the formal handover to Kazakhstan, which will host the 26th WPC Energy Congress in Astana from 11 to 15 June 2028.

This will mark the first time the Congress is held in Central Asia, extending WPC Energy's international reach and continuing its legacy of global energy dialogue.