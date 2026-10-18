Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi? Gangster Operating From Jail Linked To Salman Khan Threats, Now In Focus For Tiger Shroff

MENAFN - Live Mint) Three rounds of gunfire were reported near actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening. The actor fortunately escaped unhurt. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing, according to news agency PTI.

The incident unfolded near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station in the western suburb. A purported video circulating on social media shows a person firing at the actor and his friend.

The police have launched an investigation into the case and a massive manhunt to nab the perpetrators.

According to a report by NDTV, a man identifying himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang said the actor was targeted because of his close association with Salman Khan.

"Anyone in the film industry who works separately from us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill him. And this is the first and last warning. This Salman Khan is Dawood's (Ibrahim) dog, and we have kept a dog named Dawood at home," the man said, according to NDTV.

"We had called him and explained it to him but he did not understand, so today we explained it to him properly," the message added.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat, has repeatedly threatened to kill Salman Khan.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi has been behind bars in India since 2015. His younger brother, Anmol Bishnoi, was arrested in California in November 2024 for illegal entry into the US.

The younger Bishnoi was deported to India in November 2025, where he faces charges in multiple high-profile cases, including the murders of NCP leader Baba Siddique and singer Sidhu Moosewala.