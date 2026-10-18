Punjab CM Launches Products In Paris Exhibition

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, Oct 18 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday launched two new products of state-run Markfed's Sohna brand, 'Chickpeas in Brine' (chitte chhole) and 'red kidney beans in brine' (rajmah) at SIAL, one of the world's leading international food and beverage exhibitions, in Paris.

Leading a delegation to Paris in France, the Chief Minister visited the India Pavilion and inaugurated Markfed's exhibition stall, showcasing Punjab's agricultural heritage, food processing capabilities and potential to emerge as a globally recognised supplier of quality, value-added food products.

During his visit, Chief Minister Mann highlighted the role of Markfed and Milkfed, which markets its products under the Verka brand, and Punjab Agro in strengthening the state's agricultural economy. Their products are being showcased collectively under the Punjab Mart umbrella at SIAL Paris 2026, bringing together two of Punjab's apex cooperative federations and a state government undertaking on a common international platform.

The initiative highlights the state's efforts to improve market access for agricultural produce, promote crop diversification, strengthen food processing and create greater value for farmers.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said,“Punjab has always been the food basket of India, and our vision is to make it a globally recognised hub for quality food products, value-added agriculture and modern manufacturing. Our farmers, entrepreneurs and industries have tremendous potential to compete in international markets. Through initiatives like SIAL Paris, we are opening new doors for Punjab's products, creating global business linkages and bringing international opportunities closer to our people.”

CM Mann said,“Our vision is to take the state's agricultural produce and traditional food products to consumers across the world. By promoting value addition, modern food processing, quality packaging and stronger global market linkages, we aim to create greater opportunities for our farmers, cooperatives, entrepreneurs and exporters. Our participation in SIAL Paris reflects our commitment to showcasing Punjab's rich agricultural heritage, expanding the reach of our homegrown brands and ensuring that the taste and quality of Punjab reach households across the globe.”

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state's international outreach, including the launch of the two new Sohna products at SIAL Paris 2026 and the collective showcase under Punjab Mart, is aimed at connecting the state's agricultural strengths and value-added food products with international markets, creating sustainable economic opportunities, boosting exports and generating employment.