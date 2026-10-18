WATCH: Bangladesh Minister Wields Pistol And Megaphone In Surprise Anti-Drug Crackdown In Dhaka, Video Goes Viral

Bangladesh's State Minister for Liberation War Affairs, Ishraque Hossain, went viral on social media after he was spotted leading an armed, vigilante-style raid on an alleged drug den near Gandaria railway station in Dhaka on Saturday, October 1

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Ishraque Hossain was seen wielding his pistol at the ready while simultaneously shouting orders through a megaphone and chasing down suspects along the railway tracks alongside plainclothes associates.

Since Bangladesh has been a menace for years with widespread illicit drug trafficking, particularly the influx of Yaba, Phensidyl, and heroin across porous international borders, the dramatic, hands-on raid highlighted the growing public desperation for decisive action.

Also Read:Man, His Son Killed As Car Spins Out Of Control, Crashes Into Divider On UP's Purvanchal Expressway (WATCH)

How Did The Raid Unfold?

Bangladesh's State Minister for Liberation War Affairs, Ishraque Hossain, began his on-ground anti-drug drive around 3:00 PM on Saturday when he arrived at a slum area adjacent to the Gandaria railway tracks following repeated complaints from residents.

In a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter), which later went viral on social media, Ishraque was seen stepping out in plain clothes and immediately took out his pistol and megaphone in one hand before chasing down suspects along the railway tracks alongside plainclothes associates.

The Minister was heard saying,“You are ruining the entire town, destroying the entire area,” as he marched along the railway tracks with plainclothes associates and security bodyguards. Ishraque Hossain and his team caught some young men, but they pleaded their innocence, denying the charges.

“Sir, I haven't done anything! I am a poor man, sir," the young men said to the Minister. However, Ishraque tersely replied over the loudspeaker, "The police will come, then we'll talk".

State Minister Ishraque Hossain, MP, conducts raid on a drug den in Dhaka-6; 6 individuals detained.

Location: Near the Gandaria railway tracks.

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

#AdminPost

#Ishraque_Hossain #Ishraque #Dhaka_6 Ishraque Hossain (@ishraqueBD) October 17, 2026

Regardless of their political affiliation, drug traffickers will not be spared.

- Ishraque Hossain, MP

State Minister, Ministry of Liberation War Affairs

Location: Near the Gandaria railway tracks.

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

#AdminPost

#Ishraque_Hossain #Ishraque #Dhaka_6 Ishraque Hossain (@ishraqueBD) October 17, 2026

Ishraque Hossain's associate was heard threatening suspects and the crowd during the intense operation. In the viral clip, he was heard shouting, 'I'll shoot you dead,' while a bodyguard physically kicked a young man who had been cornered along the railway tracks.

Live Action: Ishraque dismantles a drug den; dealers apprehended!

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Location: Gendaria, near the railway tracks.

#AdminPost

#Ishraque_Hossain #Ishraque #Dhaka_6 Ishraque Hossain (@ishraqueBD) October 17, 2026

The high-voltage crackdown by State Minister Ishraque Hossain concluded with his team detaining six individuals and seizing a white, powder-like substance, along with foreign liquor and sharp weapons.

Ishraque Hossain Defends Actions Amid Mounting Public and Legal Backlash

The viral video of Bangladesh Minister Ishrque Hossain wielding his gun to brandish a licensed weapon and chase suspects near Gandaria railway station drew widespread attention and sharp criticism across social media platforms.

Defending his actions, the Bangladesh Minister stated that he had repeatedly raised concerns about drug-related activities in the area with the police but claimed that authorities had failed to take effective action despite several meetings. He added that drug dealers had attacked people and police in the area.

“I have held meetings with the police at least 30 to 40 times. They give different explanations each time. They say they lack manpower and vehicles, among other things,” Hossain said, as quoted by the Bangladeshi publication Prothom Alo

“I did not fire any shots, nor did I use it to intimidate anyone. Yes, we conducted the operation, and we are building social resistance,” he added.

Dhaka-6 MP and State Minister for Liberation War Affairs Ishraque Hossain has defended displaying a licensed firearm during an anti-drug campaign in Gandaria on Saturday, saying he acted in self-defence amid fears of an attack.

Link in comments Daily Waadaa (@DailyWaadaa) October 18, 2026

In fact, the high-voltage raid took place in Ishraque Hossain's Dhaka-6 Parliamentary constituency, which he won during the February 12, 2026, parliamentary election, winning the seat as a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate with 78,850 votes.

Also Read:Private Jet Door Falls Off At 3,500 Feet In Nigeria; Pilots Make Emergency Landing (WATCH)